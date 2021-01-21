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Tesla Model Y Front Left Side

Tesla Model Y On Road Price in Hyderabad

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62.47 - 71.03 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Model Y Price in

Tesla Model Y on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 62.47 Lakhs. The on road price for Tesla Model Y top variant goes up to Rs. 71.03 Lakhs in Hyderabad. The lowest price model is Tesla Model Y RWD and the most priced model is Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD. Visit your nearest Tesla Model Y dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers. Model Y on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Model Y is mainly compared to Kia EV6 price in Hyderabad (Rs. 65.97 Lakhs), BMW iX1 price in Hyderabad (Rs. 66.9 Lakhs) and Hyundai Staria Electric price in Hyderabad (Rs. 50 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Tesla Model Y RWD ₹ 62.47 Lakhs
Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD ₹ 71.03 Lakhs

Tesla Model Y Variant Wise Price List in

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Model Y RWD

₹62.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
60 KWh
500 Km
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Ex-Showroom-Price
59,89,000
RTO
25,000
Insurance
2,32,745
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Hyderabad
62,47,245
EMI@1,34,278/mo
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Close

Model Y Long Range RWD

₹71.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
661 Km
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Ex-Showroom-Price
67,89,000
RTO
25,000
Insurance
2,88,951
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Hyderabad
71,03,451
EMI@1,52,681/mo
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View breakup

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Tesla Model Y Alternatives

Kia EV6

Kia EV6

65.97 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EV6 Price in Delhi
BMW iX1

BMW iX1

66.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
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iX1 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Hyundai Staria Electric

Hyundai Staria Electric

50 - 60 LakhsEx-Showroom
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Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQA

67.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
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Volvo EX40

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56.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
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Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz EQB

72.2 - 78.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
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