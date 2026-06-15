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Tesla Model Y L delivery begins in India

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2026, 15:04 pm
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The Tesla Model Y L is available in India at a starting price of 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tesla Model Y L
The Tesla Model Y L is available in India at a starting price of ₹61.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tesla Model Y L
The Tesla Model Y L is available in India at a starting price of ₹61.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
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Tesla India on Monday announced that the company has commenced deliveries of the newly launched Tesla Model Y L, the all-new six-seater long-wheelbase, three-row seater variant of the premium electric crossover, which was introduced to the country in an attempt to boost the OEM's sales numbers in the Indian market

Tesla has stated that the first batch of Tesla Model Y L will be delivered to customers through the automaker's direct-to-consumer business model.

Tesla Model Y L: Price

The Tesla Model Y L was launched in India in April this year. It was introduced at a price tag of 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which made it 2.10 lakh more expensive than the standard version of Model Y, which commands a starting price tag of 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Tesla Model Y L: Design & dimension

Design-wise, the Tesla Model Y L is hard to differentiate from the standard model, but it comes with redesigned 19-inch aero-alloy wheels and a blacked-out spoiler, which make it stand out. Like the regular Model Y, the Model Y L gets a full-width LED lightbar at the front, a very clean and minimalistic front profile, flush door handles, a connected taillamp design, etc.

Dimensionally, the Tesla Model Y L is 179 mm longer than the standard Model Y, while the width is the same for both SUVs; the Model Y L is 44 mm taller.

Tesla Model Y L: Features

Inside the cabin, the Model Y gets a six-seater layout instead of the standard version's five-seater configuration. Inside the cabin, the technology is very similar between the two variants of Model Y. Both come with a large 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a large panoramic glass roof, a wireless smartphone charger, ventilated front row and heated second row seats, a secondary display for the rear passengers, an 18-speaker audio system, pillar-mounted AC vents, among others.

Tesla Model Y L: Powertrain

The electric crossover promises a range of up to 681 km on a single charge, while it is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in just five seconds. The Tesla Model Y L is a family-focused version of the EV, which comes with captain seats, a six-seater (2+2+2) layout, and offers an expandable cargo space of up to 2,539 litres. The EV gets a dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2026, 15:04 pm IST
TAGS: Tesla Model Y L Tesla

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