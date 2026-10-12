Tesla patents new electric fan-assisted rear diffuser. Here's how it works

Tesla seems to be working on making its performance cars even more stable on the road, with better grip on the surface. The electric car manufacturer has filed a patent for a technology, which suggests the company is exploring the technology of installing an electric fan-assisted diffuser that could boost grip. This technology could debut with the Tesla Roadster, as well as make its way into other performance cars of the brand.

The patent image shows an electric fan-assisted rear diffuser, which draws air from beneath the vehicle and expels it rearward. The diffuser has an underbody inlet to such the air from beneath the vehicle, a larger rear outlet to push the air rearward, and electric ducted fans that draw air through the passage. There are vertical strakes sitting between adjacent fans at the outlet. With this setup, the Tesla cars will act as another example of passive downforce generators. This tech can help the car grip the track better, but it can only do so when enough air is moving over them to create the downforce.

Interestingly, the fans Tesla is using, as the patent image suggests, don't create the type of significant drag the big spoilers are capable of creating. However, they can ensure more grip in the corners, during low-speed turns and consistent grip in the braking zones as well.

The next-generation Tesla Roadster is an upcoming all-electric high-performance supercar from the brand that targets a 0–100 kmph acceleration capability in 1.9 seconds, which can be under one second with an optional SpaceX cold-gas thruster package. The Tesla Roadster promises to exceed the top speed of 400 kmph. Also, it promises up to 1,000 km range on a single charge. Billed as a halo car successor, it features a 2+2 seating layout, a steer-by-wire yoke, and a lightweight removable glass roof that stores in the trunk. The latest patent further makes it an interesting car.

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