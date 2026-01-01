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Model YPriceRangeSpecifications
Tesla Model Y Front Right View
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Tesla Model Y Rear Left View
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Tesla Model Y Front Lilght
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Tesla Model Y Alloy Wheel View
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Tesla Model Y Wheel
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Tesla Model Y Left Side View
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Tesla Model Y Premium RWD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
62.51 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Model Y Premium RWD

Model Y Premium RWD Prices

The Model Y Premium RWD, featuring a 60 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 500 km, is priced at ₹62.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Model Y Premium RWD Range

The Model Y Premium RWD delivers a claimed single-charge range of 500 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Model Y Premium RWD Colours

The Model Y Premium RWD is available in 6 colour options: Stealth Grey, Diamond Black, Pearl White Multi Coat, Ultra Red, Glacier Blue, Cosmic Silver.

Model Y Premium RWD Battery & Range

The Model Y Premium RWD is powered by a 60 kWh battery pack that allows for 500 km of claimed range per charge.

Model Y Premium RWD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Model Y Premium RWD include the Volvo EX40 priced ₹56.1 Lakhs and the Kia EV6 priced ₹65.97 Lakhs.

Model Y Premium RWD Specs & Features

The Model Y Premium RWD has Cruise Control, Gear Indicator, Follow me home headlamps, Heater, Rear AC, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning and Clock.

Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Price

Model Y Premium RWD

₹62.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,89,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
2,32,745
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
62,51,245
EMI@1,34,364/mo
Add to Compare
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Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
60 kWh
Electric Motor
Single (Mounted at Rear Axle)
Driving Range
500 km
Transmission
Automatic
Drivetrain
RWD
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Rear Tyres
19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
447 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4790 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm
Height
1624 mm
Width
1982 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Single Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC; Third-row AC vents
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000 Km
Battery Warranty (Years)
8 Years

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
6 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 Inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
HD Touch-screen Display

Safety

Airbags
Yes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear Headrests
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Tesla Model Y Premium RWD EMI
EMI1,20,927 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
56,26,120
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
56,26,120
Interest Amount
16,29,516
Payable Amount
72,55,636

Tesla Model Y other Variants

Model Y L Premium AWD

₹64.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
61,99,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
2,66,199
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
64,94,699
EMI@1,39,596/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tesla Model Y Alternatives

Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
Model YvsEX40
Kia EV6

Kia EV6

65.97 Lakhs
Model YvsEV6
BMW iX1

BMW iX1

66.9 Lakhs
Model YvsiX1
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQA

67.2 Lakhs
+1
Model YvsEQA
BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7

49.4 - 54.9 Lakhs
Model YvsSealion 7
BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
Model YvsiX1 LWB

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