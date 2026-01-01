The Model Y Premium RWD, featuring a 60 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 500 km, is priced at ₹62.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Model Y Premium RWD delivers a claimed single-charge range of 500 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Model Y Premium RWD is available in 6 colour options: Stealth Grey, Diamond Black, Pearl White Multi Coat, Ultra Red, Glacier Blue, Cosmic Silver.
The Model Y Premium RWD is powered by a 60 kWh battery pack that allows for 500 km of claimed range per charge.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Model Y Premium RWD include the Volvo EX40 priced ₹56.1 Lakhs and the Kia EV6 priced ₹65.97 Lakhs.
The Model Y Premium RWD has Cruise Control, Gear Indicator, Follow me home headlamps, Heater, Rear AC, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning and Clock.