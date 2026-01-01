The TN-95 Sport Classic, is priced at ₹1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The TN-95 Sport Classic offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The TN-95 Sport Classic is available in 4 colour options: Cherry Red, Jet Black, Silver, Super Metal Gray.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the TN-95 Sport Classic include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs and the VLF Tennis 1500 priced ₹1.29 Lakhs.
The TN-95 Sport Classic has Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.