Komaki TN-95 Front Right View
1/6
Komaki TN-95 Left View
2/6
Komaki TN-95 Rear Left View
3/6
Komaki TN-95 Controller Buttion View
4/6
Komaki TN-95 Rear Tyre View
5/6
Komaki TN-95 Speedometer View
6/6

Komaki TN-95 Sport Classic

1.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TN-95 Sport Classic

TN-95 Sport Classic Prices

The TN-95 Sport Classic, is priced at ₹1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

TN-95 Sport Classic Range

The TN-95 Sport Classic offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

TN-95 Sport Classic Colours

The TN-95 Sport Classic is available in 4 colour options: Cherry Red, Jet Black, Silver, Super Metal Gray.

TN-95 Sport Classic Battery & Range

TN-95 Sport Classic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the TN-95 Sport Classic include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs and the VLF Tennis 1500 priced ₹1.29 Lakhs.

TN-95 Sport Classic Specs & Features

The TN-95 Sport Classic has Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.

Komaki TN-95 Sport Classic Price

TN-95 Sport Classic

₹1.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,18,618
Insurance
5,390
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,24,008
EMI@2,665/mo
Komaki TN-95 Sport Classic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
2020 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1215 mm
Saddle Height
870 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :- 120/70-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
130-150 km
Max Speed
85 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
5000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic Suspension
Front Suspension
Hydraulic suspension

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco I Sport I Turbo
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco I Sport I Turbo, Repair Switch, Multiple Sensors, Self Diagnosis, Vivid Smart Dash, Parking Assist
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
TFT Screen

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours (100%)
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
3.26 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Komaki TN-95 Sport Classic EMI
EMI2,399 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,11,607
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,11,607
Interest Amount
32,325
Payable Amount
1,43,932

Komaki TN-95 other Variants

TN-95 Sport Classic Performance Upgrade

₹1.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,871
Insurance
4,735
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,44,606
EMI@3,108/mo
Komaki TN-95 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 LakhsEx-Showroom
TN-95vsiQube
VLF Tennis 1500

VLF Tennis 1500

1.29 LakhsEx-Showroom
TN-95vsTennis 1500
BGauss RUV 350

BGauss RUV 350

1.2 - 1.4 LakhsEx-Showroom
TN-95vsRUV 350
VLF Tennis

VLF Tennis

1.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
TN-95vsTennis
Deltic Trento

Deltic Trento

1.28 LakhsEx-Showroom
TN-95vsTrento

view all specs and features

