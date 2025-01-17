HT Auto
search icon
Numeros Diplos Max Front View
UPCOMING

NUMEROS Diplos Max

Exp. Launch on 17 Jan 2025
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
1 - 2 Lakhs*Expected price
Compare
Compare
Photos
Photos
Specs
Specs
News
News

About Numeros Diplos Max

Diplos Max Latest Update

  • Suzuki Gixxer Series & V-Strom SX updated to OBD-2B compliant norms for 2025
  • 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched with feature upgrades, priced at ₹1.84 lakh

    • Diplos Max Launch Date

    The Numeros Diplos Max is expected to launch on 17th Jan 2025.

    Diplos Max Launch Price

    It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1 - 2 Lakhs*.

    Diplos Max Rivals

    Bajaj Chetak, Odysse Electric Trot, Honda Activa E, Prevail Electric Finesse and Lectrix LXS G 2.0 are sought to be the major rivals to Numeros Diplos Max.

    ...Read More

    rs logo
    rs logo

    Car Insurance from

    ₹2094*?

    Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead

    *The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Diplos Max.
    Numeros Diplos Max
    Bajaj Chetak
    VS
    Numeros Diplos Max
    Select model
    Bajaj Chetak
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Left View
    Swipe Left
    Drag the handle left & right to view full image
    Swipe Right

    Numeros Diplos Max Alternatives

    Bajaj Chetak

    Bajaj Chetak

    1.2 - 1.27 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Bikes
    Odysse Electric Trot

    Odysse Electric Trot

    99,999
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Bikes
    UPCOMING
    Honda Activa E

    Honda Activa E

    1 - 1.3 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    Prevail Electric Finesse

    Prevail Electric Finesse

    99,999
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Bikes
    Lectrix LXS G 2.0

    Lectrix LXS G 2.0

    99,999
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Bikes
    BGauss C12i

    BGauss C12i

    99,990 - 1.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Bikes

    Numeros Diplos Max Images

    Numeros Diplos Max Image 1
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Numeros Diplos Max Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes, Scooter
    Charging PointYes

    Popular Numeros Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Numeros Bikes

      News

      All Suzuki motorcycles now meet the upcoming OBD-2B compliance norms and also get new colour options
      Suzuki Gixxer Series & V-Strom SX updated to OBD-2B compliant norms for 2025
      9 Jan 2025
      The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 arrives with new body graphics, a wider rear tyre, a new LCD console, dual-channel ABS with multiple modes and more
      2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched with feature upgrades, priced at 1.84 lakh
      9 Jan 2025
      Mechanically, the RS200 will stay the same. So, it will be powered by the same 200 cc liquid cooled motor.
      2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 leaked ahead of launch
      9 Jan 2025
      The new-gen Hero XPulse 210 features a bigger engine, new Dakar-inspired design, and a broader tech suite than the outgoing XPulse 200 4V.
      Hero Xpulse 210 to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: What you need to know
      9 Jan 2025
      The 2025 Hero Xtreme 250R was unveiled at EICMA 2024 as the near-production version of the Xtunt 2.5R concept showcased in 2023.
      Hero Xtreme 250R to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Here’s what you need to know
      8 Jan 2025
      View all
        News
      Explore Other Options

      Numeros Diplos Max FAQs

      The Numeros Diplos Max is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1-2 Lakhs.
      The Numeros Diplos Max is expected to launch on 17th Jan 2025.
      It has an automatic transmission.
      The Numeros Diplos Max faces competition from the likes of Bajaj Chetak and Odysse Electric Trot , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

      Latest Bikes in India 2025

      Honda Unicorn

      Honda Unicorn

      1.19 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Kawasaki KLX 230

      Kawasaki KLX 230

      3.3 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Triumph Speed Twin 900

      Triumph Speed Twin 900

      8.89 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Honda Activa 125

      Honda Activa 125

      94,422 - 97,147
      Check Latest Offers
      Honda SP 125

      Honda SP 125

      91,771 - 1 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2025

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Harley-Davidson X440

      Harley-Davidson X440

      2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Ronin

      TVS Ronin

      1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

      Suzuki GSX R1000R

      Suzuki GSX R1000R

      19.8 - 19.94 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Hero 2.5R Xtunt

      Hero 2.5R Xtunt

      1.65 - 1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Benelli Leoncino 800

      Benelli Leoncino 800

      8 - 9 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details

      Popular Scooters

      Ola Electric Roadster

      Ola Electric Roadster

      74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Roadster Price in Delhi
      Lectrix LXS 3.0

      Lectrix LXS 3.0

      96,990
      Check Latest Offers
      LXS 3.0 Price in Delhi
      Vespa 946 Dragon

      Vespa 946 Dragon

      14.28 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      946 Dragon Price in Delhi
      Warivo Motors CRX

      Warivo Motors CRX

      79,999
      Check Latest Offers
      CRX Price in Delhi
      VLF Tennis

      VLF Tennis

      1.3 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Tennis Price in Delhi
      View all
       Popular Scooters