Honda Dio 125 launched at 83,400, gets Smart Key System

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has finally launched the Dio 125 in the Indian market. It is offered in two variants - Standard and Smart. They are priced at ₹83,400 and ₹91,300. Both prices are ex-showroom. The scooter comes with 3 years of standard warranty whereas the owner can extend it up to 10 years by opting for the optional extended warranty.

The Dio is known for being one of the first sporty scooters in the Indian market. The new Dio 125 uses the same design language but uses a more powerful engine that is being used on the Grazia 125 as well as Activa 125. The engine puts out around 8.19 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 10.4 Nm. The power is transferred to the rear wheel using a CVT automatic transmission. The engine gets Honda's eSP, automatic choke system and idle start/stop functionality as well.

In terms of features, there is a fully digital instrument cluster that shows distance to empty, average fuel efficiency, real-time fuel efficiency, tripmeter, clock, side-stand indicator, Eco indicator, side-stand indicator and service due indicator. The Smart variant comes with Honda's H-Smart key which features a lock mod that combines five functions into a single rotary knob. Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front and a drum brake at the rear. There are alloy wheels with tubeless tyres on offer as well.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “With the launch of, Honda Dio in 2002, HMSI introduced India with the concept of moto-scooter. Its dynamic and aggressive motorcycle-inspired appearance combined with the convenience of a scooter soon made it one of the most liked scooters in the country. In its all-new 125cc avatar, the Honda Dio 125 has been specially designed and developed to fulfill the aspirations of young Indian customers. Beyond powerful engine, Dio 125 features enhanced sporty design and cutting-edge technology including globally acclaimed Honda Smart Key*. Its best-in-class convenience sets it above the competition, ensuring that our customers enjoy an unparalleled ownership experience."

