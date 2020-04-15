HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesActiva 125 vs Dio 125

Honda Activa 125 vs Honda Dio 125

Filters
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
Drum
₹78,920*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
STD
₹83,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124 cc123.92 cc
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS-VI Engine-
Clutch
AutomaticAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledFan Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS-6-2.0
Bore
50 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
91,75297,770
Ex-Showroom Price
78,92083,400
RTO
6,8148,172
Insurance
6,0186,198
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9722,101

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125
null | Petrol | Automatic78,920 - 88,093**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter
null | Petrol | Automatic63,511 - 70,511**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs Jupiter

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes