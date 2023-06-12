Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
|9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
|Clutch
|Automatic
|Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
|Cooling System
|Fan Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Max Torque
|9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm
|10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Remote Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Displacement
|125 cc
|124.8 cc
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|BS-6-2.0
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹97,770
|₹85,794
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹83,400
|₹72,270
|RTO
|₹8,172
|₹6,548
|Insurance
|₹6,198
|₹5,426
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,550
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,101
|₹1,844