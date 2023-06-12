HT Auto
Compare Bikes
Dio 125 vs NTORQ 125

Honda Dio 125 vs TVS NTORQ 125

Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
STD
₹83,400
Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Drum
₹72,065
Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
Clutch
AutomaticAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Fan CooledAir Cooled
Max Torque
9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Displacement
125 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS-6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,77085,794
Ex-Showroom Price
83,40072,270
RTO
8,1726,548
Insurance
6,1985,426
Accessories Charges
01,550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1011,844
Automatic
72,065 - 91,999
Ex-showroom price
Petrol | Automatic
70,211 - 77,712
Ex-showroom price
Automatic
72,065 - 91,999
Ex-showroom price
Petrol | Manual
1.19 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
