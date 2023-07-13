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Honda Dio 125 vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Honda Dio 125 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Dio 125 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio 125 Ntorq 125
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 86,733₹ 82,500
Mileage48 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.92 cc124.8 cc
Power8.28 PS PS9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
DLX
₹86,733*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Dio 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.8 L
Length
1830 mm1861 mm
Ground Clearance
171 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg111 kg
Height
1172 mm1164 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
708 mm770 mm
Width
707 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph-
Max Power
8.30 PS @ 6250 rpm9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
63.113 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
123.92 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry TypeAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Rear Suspension
3 step Adjustable Spring Loaded HydraulicCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Smart Switch, Battery Indicator, Smart Key Indicator, Honda RoadSync App-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.2 Inch TFT Display-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,06297,834
Ex-Showroom Price
86,73382,500
RTO
6,9389,153
Insurance
6,3916,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1502,102

Dio 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Dio 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹86,733 - 91,683**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Dio 125 vs Activa 125

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Activa 125
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs RayZR 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Jupiter 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Dio

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Latest Car & Bike News

Honda Dio 125 in Sports Red colour scheme.
Honda Dio 125 launched at 83,400, gets Smart Key System
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