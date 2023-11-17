Saved Articles

Honda Dio 125 STD

97,770*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda Dio 125 Key Specs
Engine123.92 cc
View all Dio 125 specs and features

Dio 125 STD Latest Updates

Dio 125 falls under Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Dio 125 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 97,770. It offers many features like Clock, Underseat

  • Max Power: 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
    • ...Read More

    Honda Dio 125 STD Price

    STD
    ₹ 97,770*On-Road Price
    123.92 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    83,400
    RTO
    8,172
    Insurance
    6,198
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    97,770
    EMI@2,101/mo
    Honda Dio 125 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Ground Clearance
    171 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
    Clutch
    Automatic
    Cooling System
    Fan Cooled
    Max Torque
    9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Remote Start
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Displacement
    123.92 cc
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    BS-6-2.0
    Rear Suspension
    3-step adjustable
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Internet Connectivity
    No
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    Mobile Application
    No
    Tachometer
    No
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    Smart Power (eSP), Unique Honda ACG Starter, Engine oil temperature sensor, Engine Speed sensor, Oxygen sensor, Air pressure sensor, Air temperature sensor, Throttle Position Sensor, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    3Ah
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Yes
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Honda Dio 125 STD EMI
    EMI1,891 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    87,993
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    87,993
    Interest Amount
    25,486
    Payable Amount
    1,13,479

    Honda Dio 125 other Variants

    Smart
    ₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    123.92 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    91,300
    RTO
    8,804
    Insurance
    6,349
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,06,453
    EMI@2,288/mo
    Repsol Edition
    ₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    123.92 cc
    View breakup

