|Engine
|123.92 cc
The Dio 125 STD, is listed at ₹1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Dio 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Dio 125 STD is available in 7 colour options: Sports Red, Pearl Siren Blue, Pearl Night Star Black, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic.
The Dio 125 STD is powered by a 123.92 cc engine.
In the Dio 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Pleasure Plus priced between ₹69.77 Thousands - 77.91 Thousands or the TVS Orbiter priced between ₹88.25 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs.
The Dio 125 STD has Turn Signal Lamp, Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.