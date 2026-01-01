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Dio 125PriceMileageSpecifications
Honda Dio 125 Front Right View
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Honda Dio 125 Front Left View
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Honda Dio 125 Front View
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Honda Dio 125 Left View
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Honda Dio 125 Rear Left View
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Honda Dio 125 Rear Right View
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Honda Dio 125 STD

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1.03 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Honda Dio 125 Key Specs
Engine123.92 cc
View all Dio 125 specs and features

Dio 125 STD

Dio 125 STD Prices

The Dio 125 STD, is listed at ₹1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Dio 125 STD Mileage

All variants of the Dio 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Dio 125 STD Colours

The Dio 125 STD is available in 7 colour options: Sports Red, Pearl Siren Blue, Pearl Night Star Black, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic.

Dio 125 STD Engine and Transmission

The Dio 125 STD is powered by a 123.92 cc engine.

Dio 125 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Dio 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Pleasure Plus priced between ₹69.77 Thousands - 77.91 Thousands or the TVS Orbiter priced between ₹88.25 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs.

Dio 125 STD Specs & Features

The Dio 125 STD has Turn Signal Lamp, Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.

Honda Dio 125 STD Price

Dio 125 STD

₹1.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,009
RTO
7,120
Insurance
6,439
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,02,568
EMI@2,205/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Honda Dio 125 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
171 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
95 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.28 PS @ 6250 rpm
Max Torque
9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
123.92 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Cooling System
Fan Cooled
Clutch
Automatic
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS-6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
3-step adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
3Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
No
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Mobile Application
No
Tachometer
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Smart Power (eSP), Unique Honda ACG Starter, Engine oil temperature sensor, Engine Speed sensor, Oxygen sensor, Air pressure sensor, Air temperature sensor, Throttle Position Sensor, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Honda Dio 125 STD EMI
EMI1,984 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
92,311
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
92,311
Interest Amount
26,736
Payable Amount
1,19,047

Honda Dio 125 other Variants

Dio 125 DLX

₹1 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,733
RTO
6,938
Insurance
6,391
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,00,062
EMI@2,151/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Dio 125 X-Edition

₹ 99,704*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
88,133
RTO
7,781
Insurance
3,790
On-Road Price in Delhi
99,704
EMI@2,143/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Dio 125 H-Smart

₹1.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
93,960
RTO
7,516
Insurance
6,545
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,08,021
EMI@2,322/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Honda Dio 125 Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 77,912
+4
Dio 125vsPleasure Plus
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
Dio 125vsOrbiter
Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125

89,256 - 96,122
+1
Dio 125vsActiva 125
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

82,185 - 1.01 Lakhs
+1
Dio 125vsAccess 125
Suzuki Avenis

Suzuki Avenis

91,393 - 92,777
Dio 125vsAvenis
Yamaha RayZR 125

Yamaha RayZR 125

79,880 - 1 Lakhs
+5
Dio 125vsRayZR 125

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