Dio 125 falls under Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Dio 125 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 97,770. It offers many features like Clock, Underseat Dio 125 falls under Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Dio 125 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 97,770. It offers many features like Clock, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and specs like: Max Power: 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm ...Read MoreRead Less