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Honda Dio 125 vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Honda Dio 125 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Dio 125 vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio 125 Avenis
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 86,733₹ 83,793
Mileage48 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.92 cc124 cc
Power8.28 PS PS8.7 PS PS

Filters
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
DLX
₹86,733*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Dio 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Rear View
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Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.2 L
Length
1830 mm1895 mm
Ground Clearance
171 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg106 kg
Height
1172 mm1175 mm
Additional Storage
Yes21.8 L
Saddle Height
708 mm780 mm
Width
707 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
95 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.30 PS @ 6250 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
63.113 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
123.92 cc124.3 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
3 step Adjustable Spring Loaded HydraulicSwing Arm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes21.8 L
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Smart Switch, Battery Indicator, Smart Key Indicator, Honda RoadSync App-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.2 Inch TFT DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0621,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
86,73383,793
RTO
6,9389,503
Insurance
6,3916,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1502,152

Dio 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Dio 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹86,733 - 91,683**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Dio 125 vs Activa 125

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Honda Dio 125 launched at 83,400, gets Smart Key System
13 Jul 2023
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Suzuki Avenis gets new dual-tone colour option, prices start at 91,400
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2023 Repsol Editions of Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 launched in India
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