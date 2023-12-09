In 2023 Hero Pleasure Plus or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Hero Pleasure Plus or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs 58,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs 83,400 (ex-showroom price).
Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours.
The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
