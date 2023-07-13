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Honda Dio 125 vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Honda Dio 125 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Dio 125 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio 125 Rayzr 125
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 86,733₹ 74,960
Mileage48 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.92 cc125 cc
Power8.28 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
DLX
₹86,733*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Dio 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.2 L
Length
1830 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
171 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg99 kg
Height
1172 mm1190 mm
Additional Storage
Yes21 L
Saddle Height
708 mm785 mm
Width
707 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
95 kmph91 kmph
Max Power
8.30 PS @ 6250 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.113 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
123.92 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineAir Cooled, 4 Stroke,SOHC, 2 Valve
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry TypeDry, Centrifugal
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
3 step Adjustable Spring Loaded HydraulicUnit Swing
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Smart Switch, Battery Indicator, Smart Key Indicator, Honda RoadSync AppSmart Motor Generator System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch TFT Display-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,06286,928
Ex-Showroom Price
86,73374,960
RTO
6,9385,996
Insurance
6,3915,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1501,868

Dio 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Dio 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹86,733 - 91,683**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Dio 125 vs Activa 125

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Jupiter 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

Honda Dio 125 in Sports Red colour scheme.
Honda Dio 125 launched at 83,400, gets Smart Key System
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The Repsol Edition of the Dio 125 and Hornet 2.0 get only cosmetic changes over the standard version.
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Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
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