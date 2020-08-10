Saved Articles

HT Auto
Compare BikesActiva 6G vs Dio 125

Honda Activa 6G vs Honda Dio 125

In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
STD
₹83,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc123.92 cc
Clutch
AutomaticAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledFan Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
CVT-
Emission Type
bs6BS-6-2.0
Bore
47 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,85297,770
Ex-Showroom Price
75,34783,400
RTO
6,5288,172
Insurance
5,9776,198
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8882,101

