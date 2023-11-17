Saved Articles

Honda Dio 125 Repsol Edition

1.06 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda Dio 125 Key Specs
Engine123.92 cc
Dio 125 Repsol Edition Latest Updates

Dio 125 falls under Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Dio 125 Repsol Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.06 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Repsol

  • Fuel Capacity: 5.3 l
  • Length: 1830 mm
  • Max Power: 8.28 PS
  • Engine Type: 4 stroke, SI Engine
    Honda Dio 125 Repsol Edition Price

    Repsol Edition
    ₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    123.92 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    92,300
    RTO
    7,384
    Insurance
    6,510
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,06,194
    EMI@2,283/mo
    Honda Dio 125 Repsol Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    5.3 l
    Ground Clearance
    171 mm
    Length
    1830 mm
    Wheelbase
    1260 mm
    Additional Storage
    Yes
    Height
    1172 mm
    Kerb Weight
    104 kg
    Width
    707 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-12 Rear :- 90/100-10
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Range
    254.4 Km
    Max Power
    8.28 PS
    Stroke
    63.11 mm
    Max Torque
    10.4 Nm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    123.92 cc
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    4 stroke, SI Engine
    Clutch
    Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    50 mm
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Suspension
    Rear Suspension
    3 Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    Mobile Application
    No
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    Smart Power (eSP), Unique Honda ACG Starter, Engine oil temperature sensor, Engine Speed sensor, Oxygen sensor, Air pressure sensor, Air temperature sensor, Throttle Position Sensor, Side Stand with Engine Cutt Off, Seat length - 708 mm, Auto ldle Start/ Stop, Front Pocket, Stylish Muffler Protector, Split Grabrail, smart key, Smart Switch
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    No
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Projector Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight
    LED
    Honda Dio 125 Repsol Edition EMI
    EMI2,054 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    95,574
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    95,574
    Interest Amount
    27,681
    Payable Amount
    1,23,255

    Honda Dio 125 other Variants

    STD
    ₹ 97,770*On-Road Price
    123.92 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    83,400
    RTO
    8,172
    Insurance
    6,198
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    97,770
    EMI@2,101/mo
    Smart
    ₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    123.92 cc
    View breakup

