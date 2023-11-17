Dio 125 falls under Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Dio 125 Repsol Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.06 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of RepsolDio 125 falls under Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Dio 125 Repsol Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.06 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Repsol Edition is 5.3 l litres. It offers many features like Clock, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and specs like:
Smart Power (eSP), Unique Honda ACG Starter, Engine oil temperature sensor,
Engine Speed sensor, Oxygen sensor, Air pressure sensor, Air temperature
sensor, Throttle Position Sensor, Side Stand with Engine Cutt Off, Seat
length - 708 mm, Auto ldle Start/ Stop, Front Pocket, Stylish Muffler
Protector, Split Grabrail, smart key, Smart Switch