Dio 125 falls under Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Dio 125 Smart in Delhi is Rs. 1.06 Lakhs. It offers many features like Clock, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and specs like:
Smart Power (eSP), Unique Honda ACG Starter, Engine oil temperature sensor, Engine Speed sensor, Oxygen sensor, Air pressure sensor, Air temperature sensor, Throttle Position Sensor, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor