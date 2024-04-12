HT Auto
Hero Destini Prime Specifications

Hero Destini Prime starting price is Rs. 71,499 in India. Hero Destini Prime is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 124.6 cc engine. Hero Destini Prime mileage is 56 kmpl.
71,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hero Destini Prime Specs

Hero Destini Prime comes with 124.6 engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Destini Prime starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Destini Prime sits in the Scooter segment ...Read More

Hero Destini Prime Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
5 l
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
1809 mm
Wheelbase
1245 mm
Height
1154 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Saddle Height
778 mm
Width
729 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
225 km
Max Speed
85 kmph
Max Power
9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Tachometer
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
i3s Technology
1
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4AH
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Hero Destini Prime Alternatives

Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

76,234 - 82,734
Activa 6G Specs
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

79,899 - 90,500
Access 125 Specs
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-29

Hero Electric AE-29

85,000 - 90,000
TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter

73,340 - 89,748
Jupiter Specs
Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125

79,806 - 88,979
Activa 125 Specs
Honda Dio

Honda Dio

70,211 - 77,712
Dio Specs

Hero News

Hero Mavrick 440 will only be sold through Hero's Premia dealerships.
Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to start from 15th April
12 Apr 2024
The Hero Mavrick is the flagship motorcycle for the manufacturer.
Hero MotoCorp sells 56 lakh units in FY'24, registers growth of 10%
2 Apr 2024
The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports is new addition to the Pleasure Plus lineup and brings only cosmetic updates
Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant launched, priced at 79,738
27 Mar 2024
Hero's new scooter could be aimed towards practicality.
Hero files patent for new scooter. Is it an EV or ICE-powered?
26 Mar 2024
The Vida Advantage after-sales package is available for V1 Pro owners and will be free till April 31, 2024
Hero launches Vida Advantage ownership package for Vida V1 Pro EV owners
21 Mar 2024
Hero Destini Prime Variants & Price List

Hero Destini Prime price starts at ₹ 71,499 .

STD
71,499*
124.6
9.09 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

