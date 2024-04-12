Hero Destini Prime comes with 124.6 engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Destini Prime starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Destini Prime sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hero Destini Prime price starts at ₹ 71,499 .
₹71,499*
124.6
9.09 PS
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price