In 2026 Hero Destini Prime or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Destini Prime vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini prime
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 69,430
|₹ 74,369
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|59.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|9.09 PS PS
|7.84 PS PS