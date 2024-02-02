In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price).
Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours.
The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Destini Prime vs Jupiter Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini prime
|Jupiter
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 71,499
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm
|7.88 PS PS