Hero Destini Prime or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. Destini Prime vs Jupiter Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini prime Jupiter Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 71,499 ₹ 73,340 Mileage - 50 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.6 cc 109.7 cc Power 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm 7.88 PS PS