Hero Destini Prime vs TVS Jupiter

In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Destini Prime vs Jupiter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini prime Jupiter
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 71,499₹ 73,340
Mileage-50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc109.7 cc
Power9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm7.88 PS PS

Destini Prime
Hero Destini Prime
STD
₹71,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm7.47 PS
Max Torque
10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.6109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic DriveCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,28585,313
Ex-Showroom Price
71,49973,340
RTO
5,7195,867
Insurance
6,0676,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7901,833
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

