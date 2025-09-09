HT Auto
Auto Recap, September 8: Hero Xoom 160 Review, Iaa Mobility See Exciting Concepts From Mercedes Benz, Skoda And Xpeng

Auto recap, Sept 8: Hero Xoom 160 review, Concept cars debut at IAA Mobility

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Sept 2025, 06:06 am
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
The automotive industry is undergoing swift changes, presenting a challenge in monitoring each new advancement. At HT Auto, we prioritise delivering timely and pertinent updates as they occur. Below is a brief summary of the key highlights from Monday, September 8.

Hero Xoom 160 first ride review: Big scooter, big ambitions

Hero MotoCorp’s first premium scooter, Xoom 160, blends bold design, rugged stance and value pricing. But a firm suspension, vibrations and patchy grip raise questions. A maxi scooter with promise, quirks, and plenty of style. HT Aut reviewed the scooter extensively.

Skoda Vision O unveiled at IAA 2025, blends sustainability with estate legacy

Skoda is positioning the Vision O as more than just a design study. It is a showcase of the next generation of the brand’s Modern Solid design language, built with an inside-out philosophy that puts customer experience first.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT XX Concept showcased at IAA Mobility 2025

Mercedes-AMG has taken a bold step into the electric era with the world premiere of the GT XX at the IAA Mobility 2025 show. The four-door concept marks AMG’s first dedicated electric performance car, and more importantly, the first model to be developed from the ground up on the brand-new AMG.EA skateboard architecture. Far from being a styling exercise, the GT XX previews AMG’s next-generation flagship EV, promising breathtaking performance with cutting-edge technology.

XPENG at IAA Munich 2025: AI cars, flying cars & humanoid robots

XPENG, a leading China-based tech company, showcased its latest innovations and breakthroughs in AI technology. The European debut of the XPENG Next P7 sports sedan exhibited the firm’s core strengths in intelligent driving systems, AI technology, and high-performance engineering. Not only that, it also reflected XPENG’s ambitious goals while reflecting its global footprint expansion plans.

Mahindra to Mercedes-Benz: Carmakers start slashing prices under GST 2.0, effective from September 22

Under the revised tax structure, the GST Council has announced a revision of tax rates for automobiles, along with many other goods and services, which will be effective from September 22. Owing to this, the total tax incidence on the passenger vehicles across different segments based on the engine displacements has reduced. Following this move, several automakers in India have announced price cuts for their respective passenger vehicles. Over the last two to three days, major automobile manufacturers like Tata Motors, Hyundai, Mahindra, Renault, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Mini, Kia, Lexus, and Audi have announced price cuts for their respective passenger vehicles in India. The revised pricing will be effective from September 22.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 09 Sept 2025, 06:06 am IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz Skoda Hero Hero MotoCorp Xoom 160 Hero Xoom 160 electric car concept car electric mobility EV

