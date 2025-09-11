Hero Xoom 160 sales commence in India

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has officially commenced sales of its highly anticipated Xoom 160 across India. First showcased at the Bharat Mobility Show earlier this year, the scooter quickly drew attention with its bold styling and promise of performance. It is the brand's first maxi-style scooter and is also the current flagship scooter.

A Scooter That Aims Beyond the Ordinary

The Xoom 160 has been designed to blur the lines between everyday utility and adventure. With its raised stance, large 14-inch wheels shod with block-pattern tyres, and a muscular profile, the scooter exudes a commanding road presence. Hero MotoCorp says it is not just built for smooth city commutes, but also for tackling rougher terrains, making it a versatile option for riders who demand more from their two-wheelers.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes UPCOMING Hero XPulse 400 450 cc 450 cc ₹ 2.70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hero Xoom 160 156 cc 156 cc 40 kmpl 40 kmpl ₹ 1.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hero Xoom 125R ₹ 1 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hero Adventure Scooter ₹ 1.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hero Xtreme 400S 400 cc 400 cc ₹ 2.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hero Xtreme 210 210 cc 210 cc ₹ 1.60 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Hero Xoom 160 first ride review: Big scooter, big ambitions

Performance and Technology

At the heart of the Xoom 160 is a 156 cc liquid-cooled engine, producing 14.69 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. This setup promises strong acceleration and efficiency, aided by Hero’s i3S silent-start system and 4-valve technology. The liquid-cooling ensures that the performance is stronger when compared to few rivals that use an air-cooled engine.

On the features front, the scooter doesn’t hold back. A smart key system with remote seat access, dual-chamber LED headlamp, front disc with ABS, and a Bluetooth-enabled digital console with turn-by-turn navigation make it one of the most feature-loaded scooters in its category.

Hero’s Strategy in the Scooter Space

Speaking on the launch, Ashutosh Varma, Chief Business Officer, Hero MotoCorp’s India Business Unit, highlighted the company’s vision:

“Xoom 160 represents a new era of category-defining ‘Super Scooters’. Tailored for young riders who crave performance, style, and an experience beyond commuting, it builds on the strong presence of our Xoom 125cc and Xoom 110cc models. We are confident that Xoom 160 will redefine urban mobility."

Availability

The Hero Xoom 160 will soon be available at all Hero Premia dealerships across India. Customers can also book the scooter online through the company’s official website.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: