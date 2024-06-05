Hero Xoom on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 89,200.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 98,180 in Ahmedabad.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Ahmedabad, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Ahmedabad and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Ahmedabad.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 89,200 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 93,500 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 98,700 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 98,180
