Kawasaki Z1100: Introduction

Kawasaki has introduced its newest flagship supernaked motorcycle, the Z1100, into the Indian market, marking the return of a high-displacement Z-series streetfighter after the long absence of the Z1000. Launched at an ex-showroom price of ₹12.79 lakh, the model represents a major step forward in Kawasaki’s performance-focused naked motorcycle lineup. The Z1100 brings with it a larger engine, upgraded electronics and refined chassis engineering while preserving the unmistakable and aggressive design identity that characterises the Z family. Positioned as a premium offering in the litre-class naked segment, the motorcycle seeks to appeal to riders looking for raw street performance combined with modern technology and styling.

Kawasaki Z1100: Price

The Kawasaki Z1100 has been introduced in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹12.79 lakh.

Kawasaki Z1100: Launch Date

The Z1100 has been officially launched in India as part of Kawasaki’s ongoing portfolio expansion, reinforcing the brand’s focus on strong displacement performance motorcycles for the domestic market.

Kawasaki Z1100: Variants and Colours

In the Indian market, the 2026 Kawasaki Z1100 is being offered in a single configuration with no additional variants announced at launch. The motorcycle is currently available only in a Metallic Gray finish, with no SE or premium variant provided at this stage.

Kawasaki Z1100: Design

The Kawasaki Z1100 continues the dramatic and aggressive styling approach that has defined the company’s supernaked lineup. Drawing from the iconic Sugomi design philosophy, the motorcycle carries sharp and predatory visual elements that give it a poised and muscular stance. The bold twin-pod LED headlamps form a dominant front profile, flowing into a sculpted fuel tank and a sharply cut tail section that reinforces its performance-centric posture.

Kawasaki Z1100: Specs and Features

At the heart of the Z1100 is a 1,099 cc liquid-cooled inline-four-cylinder engine that is shared with the Ninja 1100SX. The powerplant produces 136 hp at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 7,600 rpm, coupled with a six-speed gearbox that incorporates Kawasaki Quick Shifter for clutchless upshifts and downshifts. The motorcycle utilises the same aluminium frame as the Ninja 1100SX and carries a kerb weight of 221 kg, mirroring its international model configuration.

The Z1100 comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of modern electronic rider aids managed through a new 5-inch TFT display. The interface provides access to systems such as a five-axis IMU-based assist setup, three levels of traction control, two selectable power modes, cruise control, bidirectional quickshifter and dual-channel ABS. The display further enhances functionality with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, and other smartphone-based features.

Kawasaki Z1100: Chassis and Hardware

Kawasaki has equipped the Z1100 with fully adjustable Showa suspension units at both the front and rear, engineered for strong handling performance and adaptable ride quality. Braking duties are handled by Brembo radial mount monobloc calipers providing confident stopping capability. The motorcycle rides on Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres, sized 120/70-ZR17 at the front and 190/50-ZR17 at the rear, supporting optimal traction and stability for aggressive street or sporty riding scenarios.

Kawasaki Z1100: Offers and Deals

At launch, Kawasaki has not announced any special offers or promotional packages associated with the Z1100. Financing and dealership-level purchase benefits may vary regionally and interested buyers are encouraged to enquire with authorised outlets.

Kawasaki Z1100: Rivals

The Kawasaki Z1100 competes directly against other large-capacity road-focused naked motorcycles, most prominently the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, which is priced at ₹13.29 lakh ex-showroom.