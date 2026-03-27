Kawasaki Z1100 Key Specs
- Engine1099 cc
- Mileage17.85 kmpl
- Power136 ps
- Max Torque113 Nm
- Kerb Weight221 kg
Kawasaki has introduced its newest flagship supernaked motorcycle, the Z1100, into the Indian market, marking the return of a high-displacement Z-series streetfighter after the long absence of the Z1000. Launched at an ex-showroom price of ₹12.79 lakh, the model represents a major step forward in Kawasaki’s performance-focused naked motorcycle lineup. The Z1100 brings with it a larger engine, upgraded electronics and refined chassis engineering while preserving the unmistakable and aggressive design identity that characterises the Z family. Positioned as a premium offering in the litre-class naked segment, the motorcycle seeks to appeal to riders looking for raw street performance combined with modern technology and styling.
The Kawasaki Z1100 has been introduced in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹12.79 lakh.
The Z1100 has been officially launched in India as part of Kawasaki’s ongoing portfolio expansion, reinforcing the brand’s focus on strong displacement performance motorcycles for the domestic market.
In the Indian market, the 2026 Kawasaki Z1100 is being offered in a single configuration with no additional variants announced at launch. The motorcycle is currently available only in a Metallic Gray finish, with no SE or premium variant provided at this stage.
The Kawasaki Z1100 continues the dramatic and aggressive styling approach that has defined the company’s supernaked lineup. Drawing from the iconic Sugomi design philosophy, the motorcycle carries sharp and predatory visual elements that give it a poised and muscular stance. The bold twin-pod LED headlamps form a dominant front profile, flowing into a sculpted fuel tank and a sharply cut tail section that reinforces its performance-centric posture.
At the heart of the Z1100 is a 1,099 cc liquid-cooled inline-four-cylinder engine that is shared with the Ninja 1100SX. The powerplant produces 136 hp at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 7,600 rpm, coupled with a six-speed gearbox that incorporates Kawasaki Quick Shifter for clutchless upshifts and downshifts. The motorcycle utilises the same aluminium frame as the Ninja 1100SX and carries a kerb weight of 221 kg, mirroring its international model configuration.
The Z1100 comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of modern electronic rider aids managed through a new 5-inch TFT display. The interface provides access to systems such as a five-axis IMU-based assist setup, three levels of traction control, two selectable power modes, cruise control, bidirectional quickshifter and dual-channel ABS. The display further enhances functionality with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, and other smartphone-based features.
Kawasaki has equipped the Z1100 with fully adjustable Showa suspension units at both the front and rear, engineered for strong handling performance and adaptable ride quality. Braking duties are handled by Brembo radial mount monobloc calipers providing confident stopping capability. The motorcycle rides on Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres, sized 120/70-ZR17 at the front and 190/50-ZR17 at the rear, supporting optimal traction and stability for aggressive street or sporty riding scenarios.
At launch, Kawasaki has not announced any special offers or promotional packages associated with the Z1100. Financing and dealership-level purchase benefits may vary regionally and interested buyers are encouraged to enquire with authorised outlets.
The Kawasaki Z1100 competes directly against other large-capacity road-focused naked motorcycles, most prominently the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, which is priced at ₹13.29 lakh ex-showroom.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Kawasaki Z1100
|Rs. 12.79 LakhsOnwards
|1099 cc
|136 PS
|113 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|221 kg
|2055 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
|Rs. 14.42 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1099 cc
|136 PS
|113 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|238 kg
|2100 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Z1100VSNinja 1100SX
|Honda CB1000 Hornet SP
|Rs. 12.36 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1000 cc
|151.73 PS
|104 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|211 kg
|2140 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Z1100VSCB1000 Hornet SP
|Ducati Monster
|Rs. 12.95 LakhsOnwards
|937 cc
|112.54 PS
|93.16 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|186 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Z1100VSMonster
|Triumph Street Triple
|Rs. 10.86 LakhsOnwards
|-
|765 cc
|130 PS
|80 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|189 kg
|2052
|Double Disc
|-
|Cast Aluminium
|Z1100VSStreet Triple
|Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
|Rs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
|636 cc
|124 PS
|69 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|198 kg
|2025 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|-
|Z1100VSNinja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Z1100 is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Max Power
|136 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|113 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|17.85 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1099 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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