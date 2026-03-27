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KAWASAKI Z1100

₹12.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹25934
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Kawasaki Z1100: Introduction

Kawasaki has introduced its newest flagship supernaked motorcycle, the Z1100, into the Indian market, marking the return of a high-displacement Z-series streetfighter after the long absence of the Z1000. Launched at an ex-showroom price of 12.79 lakh, the model represents a major step forward in Kawasaki’s performance-focused naked motorcycle lineup. The Z1100 brings with it a larger engine, upgraded electronics and refined chassis engineering while preserving the unmistakable and aggressive design identity that characterises the Z family. Positioned as a premium offering in the litre-class naked segment, the motorcycle seeks to appeal to riders looking for raw street performance combined with modern technology and styling.

Kawasaki Z1100: Price

The Kawasaki Z1100 has been introduced in India at an ex-showroom price of 12.79 lakh.

Kawasaki Z1100: Launch Date

The Z1100 has been officially launched in India as part of Kawasaki’s ongoing portfolio expansion, reinforcing the brand’s focus on strong displacement performance motorcycles for the domestic market.

Kawasaki Z1100: Variants and Colours

In the Indian market, the 2026 Kawasaki Z1100 is being offered in a single configuration with no additional variants announced at launch. The motorcycle is currently available only in a Metallic Gray finish, with no SE or premium variant provided at this stage.

Kawasaki Z1100: Design

The Kawasaki Z1100 continues the dramatic and aggressive styling approach that has defined the company’s supernaked lineup. Drawing from the iconic Sugomi design philosophy, the motorcycle carries sharp and predatory visual elements that give it a poised and muscular stance. The bold twin-pod LED headlamps form a dominant front profile, flowing into a sculpted fuel tank and a sharply cut tail section that reinforces its performance-centric posture.

Kawasaki Z1100: Specs and Features

At the heart of the Z1100 is a 1,099 cc liquid-cooled inline-four-cylinder engine that is shared with the Ninja 1100SX. The powerplant produces 136 hp at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 7,600 rpm, coupled with a six-speed gearbox that incorporates Kawasaki Quick Shifter for clutchless upshifts and downshifts. The motorcycle utilises the same aluminium frame as the Ninja 1100SX and carries a kerb weight of 221 kg, mirroring its international model configuration.

The Z1100 comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of modern electronic rider aids managed through a new 5-inch TFT display. The interface provides access to systems such as a five-axis IMU-based assist setup, three levels of traction control, two selectable power modes, cruise control, bidirectional quickshifter and dual-channel ABS. The display further enhances functionality with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, and other smartphone-based features.

Kawasaki Z1100: Chassis and Hardware

Kawasaki has equipped the Z1100 with fully adjustable Showa suspension units at both the front and rear, engineered for strong handling performance and adaptable ride quality. Braking duties are handled by Brembo radial mount monobloc calipers providing confident stopping capability. The motorcycle rides on Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres, sized 120/70-ZR17 at the front and 190/50-ZR17 at the rear, supporting optimal traction and stability for aggressive street or sporty riding scenarios.

Kawasaki Z1100: Offers and Deals

At launch, Kawasaki has not announced any special offers or promotional packages associated with the Z1100. Financing and dealership-level purchase benefits may vary regionally and interested buyers are encouraged to enquire with authorised outlets.

Kawasaki Z1100: Rivals

The Kawasaki Z1100 competes directly against other large-capacity road-focused naked motorcycles, most prominently the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, which is priced at 13.29 lakh ex-showroom.

Kawasaki Z1100 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1099 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.85 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    136 ps
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    113 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    221 kg
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Kawasaki Z1100 Variants

Kawasaki Z1100 price starts at ₹ 12.79 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Z1100 STD
₹12.79 Lakhs*
1099 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Kawasaki Z1100 Latest Updates

Calendar icon9 Mar 2026
A family of six in India should consider five affordable MPVs: Kia Carens, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Rumion, Renault Triber, and Nissan Gravite.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Jan 2026
Kawasaki offers six high-performance motorcycles in India, showcasing speed, advanced technology, and aggressive designs for enthusiasts.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 Nov 2025
Kawasaki introduces the Z1100, a powerful supernaked motorcycle, featuring advanced electronics and aggressive design, priced at ₹12.79 lakh.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Nov 2025
Kawasaki launches the Z1100 supernaked motorcycle in India, featuring a powerful engine, modern electronics, and aggressive styling.Read Full Story

Kawasaki Z1100 Visual Comparison

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Kawasaki Z1100 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Kawasaki Z1100
Kawasaki Z1100 image
Rs. 12.79 LakhsOnwards
41
1099 cc136 PS113 NmSports Bikes221 kg2055 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloy
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SXKawasaki Ninja 1100SX imageRs. 14.42 LakhsOnwards-1099 cc136 PS113 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes238 kg2100 mmDisc DiscAlloyZ1100VSNinja 1100SX
Honda CB1000 Hornet SPHonda CB1000 Hornet SP imageRs. 12.36 LakhsOnwards-1000 cc151.73 PS104 NmSports Bikes211 kg2140 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyZ1100VSCB1000 Hornet SP
Ducati MonsterDucati Monster imageRs. 12.95 LakhsOnwards
51
937 cc112.54 PS93.16 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes186 kg-DiscDiscAlloyZ1100VSMonster
Triumph Street TripleTriumph Street Triple imageRs. 10.86 LakhsOnwards-765 cc130 PS80 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes189 kg2052Double Disc-Cast AluminiumZ1100VSStreet Triple
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6RKawasaki Ninja ZX 6R imageRs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
3.51
636 cc124 PS69 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes198 kg2025 mmDouble DiscDisc-Z1100VSNinja ZX 6R

Kawasaki Z1100 Images

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Kawasaki Z1100 Image 2
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Kawasaki Z1100 Colours

Kawasaki Z1100 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Ebony And Metallic Carbon Gray
Ebony and metallic carbon gray

Kawasaki Z1100 Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

14.42 Lakhs
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Z1100vsNinja 1100SX
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

12.36 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Z1100vsCB1000 Hornet SP
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Yamaha YZF-R9

Yamaha YZF-R9

13 - 14 Lakhs
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Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

12.95 - 15.95 Lakhs
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Z1100vsMonster
Triumph Street Triple

Triumph Street Triple

10.86 - 13.23 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Z1100vsStreet Triple
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

12.49 Lakhs
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Z1100vsNinja ZX 6R

Kawasaki Z1100 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
3Safety
5Design
1Value For Money
5Comfort
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User Reviews

A True Beast on the Road – Kawasaki Z1100
Z1100 is an absolute masterpiece—a true powerhouse that perfectly blends raw performance with stunning design. From the moment you start the engine, its aggressive character and immense energy are immediately noticeable. The 1100cc engine delivers breathtaking power with exceptionally smooth acceleration, making every ride feel thrilling and alive.Its bold and muscular design is simply eye-catching. The sharp lines, aggressive stance, and premium finish give it a dominating road presence that turns heads wherever it goes. This is not just a bike—it’s a statement. The handling is exceptionally refined for such a powerful machine. It feels stable at high speeds and confident in corners, giving the rider complete control and trust. The braking system is equally impressive, offering strong and precise stopping power that perfectly complements its performance. Every detail of the Z1100 reflects quality and engineering excellence. It’s built for riders who crave excitement, speed, and a commanding presence on the road. In short, the Kawasaki Z1100 is pure perfection on two wheels—powerful, beautiful, and absolutely thrilling.
By: Harish Jatwa (Mar 26, 2026)
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Kawasaki Z1100 Related News

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 Kawasaki Z1100 Related News

Kawasaki Z1100 Specifications and Features

Max Power136 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque113 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage17.85 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1099 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
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