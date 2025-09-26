hamburger icon
Z1100PriceMileageColoursImages
Kawasaki Z1100 Front Right View
1/18
Kawasaki Z1100 Front View
2/18
Kawasaki Z1100 Left View
3/18
Kawasaki Z1100 Rear Left View
4/18
Kawasaki Z1100 Rear View
5/18
Kawasaki Z1100 Right View
View all Images
6/18

Kawasaki Z1100 Specifications

Kawasaki Z1100 starting price is Rs. 12,79,000 in India. Kawasaki Z1100 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1099 cc engine. Kawasaki Z1100 mileage is 17.85 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
12.79 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Specifications Detail

Kawasaki Z1100 Specs

Kawasaki Z1100 comes with 1099 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Z1100 starts at Rs. 12.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Z1100 sits in the Sports Bikes segment ...Read More

Kawasaki Z1100 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Length
2055 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm
Height
1085 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm
Width
825 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-190/50-17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
136 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
59 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 7600 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1099 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four, DOHC
Clutch
Wet, Multi disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged shock, rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability, Travel - 136 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
KCMF ( Kawasaki Cornering Management Function ), K-ACT (Kawasaki Advanced Coactive-braking Technology), KIBS (including pitching control)
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Kawasaki Z1100 Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

14.42 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Ninja 1100SX Specs
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

12.36 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CB1000 Hornet SP Specs
UPCOMING
Suzuki GSX-S1000

Suzuki GSX-S1000

12 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

12.95 - 15.95 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Monster Specs
Triumph Street Triple

Triumph Street Triple

10.86 - 13.23 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Street Triple Specs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

12.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Ninja ZX 6R Specs

Kawasaki Z1100 Related News

View all
 Kawasaki Z1100 Related News

Kawasaki Z1100 Variants & Price List

Kawasaki Z1100 price starts at ₹ 12.79 Lakhs .

12.79 Lakhs*
1099 cc
136 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Bikes

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹22.76 - 27.84 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Kawasaki Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,378 - 94,069
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.6 - 2.02 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Lambretta V125

Lambretta V125

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Ola Electric Diamondhead

Ola Electric Diamondhead

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details