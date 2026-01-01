|Engine
|1099 cc
The Z1100 STD, is listed at ₹14.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Z1100 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Z1100 STD is available in 1 colour option: Ebony And Metallic Carbon Gray.
The Z1100 STD is powered by a 1099 cc engine.
In the Z1100's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX priced ₹14.42 Lakhs or the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP priced ₹12.36 Lakhs.
The Z1100 STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.