Kawasaki Z1100 STD

14.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kawasaki Z1100 Key Specs
Engine1099 cc
View all Z1100 specs and features

Z1100 STD

Z1100 STD Prices

The Z1100 STD, is listed at ₹14.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Z1100 STD Mileage

All variants of the Z1100 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Z1100 STD Colours

The Z1100 STD is available in 1 colour option: Ebony And Metallic Carbon Gray.

Z1100 STD Engine and Transmission

The Z1100 STD is powered by a 1099 cc engine.

Z1100 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Z1100's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX priced ₹14.42 Lakhs or the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP priced ₹12.36 Lakhs.

Z1100 STD Specs & Features

The Z1100 STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Kawasaki Z1100 STD Price

Z1100 STD

₹14.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,79,000
RTO
1,02,320
Insurance
37,910
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,19,230
EMI@30,505/mo
Close

Kawasaki Z1100 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Length
2055 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm
Height
1085 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm
Width
825 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-190/50-17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
136 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
59 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 7600 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1099 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four, DOHC
Clutch
Wet, Multi disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged shock, rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability, Travel - 136 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
KCMF ( Kawasaki Cornering Management Function ), K-ACT (Kawasaki Advanced Coactive-braking Technology), KIBS (including pitching control)
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Kawasaki Z1100 STD EMI
EMI27,454 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,77,307
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,77,307
Interest Amount
3,69,952
Payable Amount
16,47,259

