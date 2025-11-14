Kawasaki Z1100 supernaked launched in India at ₹12.79 lakh
- Kawasaki launches Z1100 supernaked in India at ₹12.79 lakh, offering a 1,099cc engine, advanced electronics, and aggressive Sugomi styling.
Kawasaki has launched its latest flagship supernaked motorcycle, the Z1100, in India at a price of ₹12.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model succeeds the long-discontinued Z1000 and features a bigger engine, modern electronics, and refined underpinnings while retaining the company’s aggressive Sugomi design DNA.
Kawasaki Z1100: Design and styling
The Kawasaki Z1100 continues the bold and muscular aesthetic that defined its predecessor. With twin-pod LED headlamps, a sculpted fuel tank, and a sharply contoured tail, the motorcycle maintains its predator-like stance. The familiar Sugomi design language gives the Z1100 a distinctive, ready-to-pounce look that is synonymous with Kawasaki’s naked lineup.
Also check these Bikes
Kawasaki Z1100: Engine and performance
Powering the motorcycle is a 1,099cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine shared with the Ninja 1100SX. It produces 136 hp at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 7,600rpm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox featuring the Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) system for clutchless upshifts and downshifts. The Z1100 uses an aluminium frame from the Ninja 1100SX and ships with a kerb weight of 221kg, identical to its international counterpart.
|Specification
|Details
|Engine type
|1,099cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four
|Power output
|136hp at 9,000rpm
|Torque
|113Nm at 7,600rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed unit with Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS)
|Cooling system
|Liquid-cooled
|Frame type
|Aluminium frame (shared with Ninja 1100SX)
|Kerb weight
|221kg
|Tyres
|Dunlop Sportmax Q5A (120/70-ZR17 front, 190/50-ZR17 rear)
|Suspension
|Fully adjustable Showa units (front and rear)
|Brakes
|Tokico braking system
Kawasaki Z1100: Features and electronics
Kawasaki has equipped the Z1100 with a comprehensive suite of modern features accessed via a new 5-inch TFT display. The system allows riders to monitor and adjust various electronic aids, including:
- Five-axis IMU-based rider assist system
- Three levels of traction control
- Two selectable power modes
- Cruise control
- Bidirectional quickshifter
- Dual-channel ABS
The display also offers Bluetooth connectivity, providing access to turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, and other smartphone-based functions.
Kawasaki Z1100: Chassis, suspension, and brakes
The Z1100 rides on fully adjustable Showa suspension units at both ends, ensuring optimal handling and ride comfort. Braking performance is handled by Tokico callipers, while the motorcycle comes fitted with Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres, sized 120/70-ZR17 at the front and 190/50-ZR17 at the rear.
Kawasaki Z1100: Model lineup and rivals
The 2026 Kawasaki Z1100 is available in a single Metallic Gray colour in India, with no SE variant offered at launch. It competes directly with the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, priced at ₹13.29 lakh (ex-showroom), giving the Kawasaki a notable price advantage in the segment.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week