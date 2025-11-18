Kawasaki Z1100 takes flagship supernaked status in India: 5 key highlights
- The new Kawasaki Z1100 has launched in India as the latest flagship supernaked to fill the gap left by the now-discontinued Z1000.
After having discontinued the Z1000 in India, Kawasaki has returned with another large-capacity supernaked for its domestic lineup. The Kawasaki Z1100 is priced at ₹12.79 lakh (ex-showroom), taking its seat as the flagship naked motorcycle from the Japanese brand. It carries over the aggressive Sugomi design philosophy while employing a more powerful inline-four engine within an updated chassis, rounded off by modern riding tech aimed at riders seeking performance and everyday rideability.
Kawasaki Z1100: At a glance
|Specification
|Details
|Engine type
|1,099cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four
|Power output
|136hp at 9,000rpm
|Torque
|113Nm at 7,600rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed unit with Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS)
|Cooling system
|Liquid-cooled
|Frame type
|Aluminium frame (shared with Ninja 1100SX)
|Kerb weight
|221kg
|Tyres
|Dunlop Sportmax Q5A (120/70-ZR17 front, 190/50-ZR17 rear)
|Suspension
|Fully adjustable Showa units (front and rear)
|Brakes
|Brembo radial-mount monobloc calipers
Updated 1,099cc inline-four engine
The Kawasaki Z1100 is powered by a 1,099 cc liquid-cooled inline-four motor derived from the Ninja 1100SX, offering a step up in displacement and output over the Z1000. The engine delivers 136 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 7,600 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and Kawasaki Quick Shifter for clutchless shifts. This is encased within an aluminium frame shared with the Ninja 1100SX, making for a 221 kg kerb weight.
Also check these Bikes
Sugomi-inspired design presence
The Z1100 continues the aggressive Sugomi design DNA that has long defined Kawasaki’s supernaked series. It features a twin-pod LED headlamp cowl with a sculpted fuel tank that leads down to an angular tail section to create a compact yet muscular form. The motorcycle features a forward-biased stance, with a ready-to-launch posture typical of the Sugomi aesthetic. With this, Kawasaki caters to riders who want an assertive, purposeful design rather than a plain, minimalist look.
Advanced electronics and rider aids
Kawasaki has fitted its latest electronic package with a five-axis IMU aiding various safety and performance systems. Features include three levels of traction control, two power modes, cruise control, a bidirectional quickshifter and dual-channel ABS. Riders can access these functions via the new 5-inch TFT cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity for navigation, call alerts, and smartphone-linked features.
Fully adjustable suspension and performance-oriented braking setup
The twin-tube aluminium frame is suspended by fully adjustable Showa-sourced units at both ends. Stopping power at the front is managed by 4-pot Brembo radial-mount monobloc calipers biting on twin 310 mm floating discs. The rear gets a 260 mm disc with a single-piston caliper. The Z1100 rides on Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres, sized 120/70-ZR17 at the front and 190/50-ZR17 at the rear.
Model positioning and segment rivals
The Kawasaki Z1100 is offered in a single Metallic Gray colour for the Indian market with no other variants available. It sits in the premium litre-class naked bike segment, pitted against the likes of the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, which carries a higher price tag at ₹13.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Kawasaki’s strategic pricing gives it a leverage for riders considering a flagship-level inline-four streetfighter without stepping above the ₹13-lakh mark.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week