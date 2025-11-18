HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Kawasaki Z1100 Takes Flagship Supernaked Status In India: Key Highlights You Should Know

Kawasaki Z1100 takes flagship supernaked status in India: 5 key highlights

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 18 Nov 2025, 13:01 pm
  • The new Kawasaki Z1100 has launched in India as the latest flagship supernaked to fill the gap left by the now-discontinued Z1000.  

Kawasaki Z1100
The Kawasaki Z1100 is the new flagship litre-class naked bike from the Japanese brand
Kawasaki Z1100
The Kawasaki Z1100 is the new flagship litre-class naked bike from the Japanese brand
After having discontinued the Z1000 in India, Kawasaki has returned with another large-capacity supernaked for its domestic lineup. The Kawasaki Z1100 is priced at 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom), taking its seat as the flagship naked motorcycle from the Japanese brand. It carries over the aggressive Sugomi design philosophy while employing a more powerful inline-four engine within an updated chassis, rounded off by modern riding tech aimed at riders seeking performance and everyday rideability.

Kawasaki Z1100: At a glance

SpecificationDetails
Engine type1,099cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four
Power output136hp at 9,000rpm
Torque113Nm at 7,600rpm
Gearbox6-speed unit with Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS)
Cooling systemLiquid-cooled
Frame typeAluminium frame (shared with Ninja 1100SX)
Kerb weight221kg
TyresDunlop Sportmax Q5A (120/70-ZR17 front, 190/50-ZR17 rear)
SuspensionFully adjustable Showa units (front and rear)
BrakesBrembo radial-mount monobloc calipers

Updated 1,099cc inline-four engine

The Kawasaki Z1100 is powered by a 1,099 cc liquid-cooled inline-four motor derived from the Ninja 1100SX, offering a step up in displacement and output over the Z1000. The engine delivers 136 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 7,600 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and Kawasaki Quick Shifter for clutchless shifts. This is encased within an aluminium frame shared with the Ninja 1100SX, making for a 221 kg kerb weight.

Sugomi-inspired design presence

Kawasaki Z1100
The Z1100 continues to wear the muscular Sugomi design that has long defined Kawasaki's powerful streetfighters
Kawasaki Z1100
The Z1100 continues to wear the muscular Sugomi design that has long defined Kawasaki's powerful streetfighters

The Z1100 continues the aggressive Sugomi design DNA that has long defined Kawasaki’s supernaked series. It features a twin-pod LED headlamp cowl with a sculpted fuel tank that leads down to an angular tail section to create a compact yet muscular form. The motorcycle features a forward-biased stance, with a ready-to-launch posture typical of the Sugomi aesthetic. With this, Kawasaki caters to riders who want an assertive, purposeful design rather than a plain, minimalist look.

Advanced electronics and rider aids

Kawasaki has fitted its latest electronic package with a five-axis IMU aiding various safety and performance systems. Features include three levels of traction control, two power modes, cruise control, a bidirectional quickshifter and dual-channel ABS. Riders can access these functions via the new 5-inch TFT cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity for navigation, call alerts, and smartphone-linked features.

Fully adjustable suspension and performance-oriented braking setup

Kawasaki Z1100
The Z1100 is powered by an updated 1,099 cc liquid-cooled inline-four, derived from the Ninja 1100SX to make 136 bhp and 113 Nm of torque
Kawasaki Z1100
The Z1100 is powered by an updated 1,099 cc liquid-cooled inline-four, derived from the Ninja 1100SX to make 136 bhp and 113 Nm of torque

The twin-tube aluminium frame is suspended by fully adjustable Showa-sourced units at both ends. Stopping power at the front is managed by 4-pot Brembo radial-mount monobloc calipers biting on twin 310 mm floating discs. The rear gets a 260 mm disc with a single-piston caliper. The Z1100 rides on Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres, sized 120/70-ZR17 at the front and 190/50-ZR17 at the rear.

Model positioning and segment rivals

The Kawasaki Z1100 is offered in a single Metallic Gray colour for the Indian market with no other variants available. It sits in the premium litre-class naked bike segment, pitted against the likes of the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, which carries a higher price tag at 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Kawasaki’s strategic pricing gives it a leverage for riders considering a flagship-level inline-four streetfighter without stepping above the 13-lakh mark.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 18 Nov 2025, 13:01 pm IST
TAGS: kawasaki kawasaki india z1100 motorcycles

