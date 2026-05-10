2026 KTM 390 Duke Review: Smaller Engine, Same Madness?

The KTM 390 Duke has never been just another street naked motorcycle. Ever since the original model arrived, it has built its reputation around explosive performance, razor-sharp handling, and a hooligan personality that few motorcycles can match. Which is exactly why KTM ’s decision to move to a smaller 349cc engine left enthusiasts disappointed.

On paper, it almost felt like the Duke had lost its soul.

The new engine produces 41.5PS and 33.5Nm, which is down from 46PS and 39Nm. Thanks to a shorter-stroke setup, the character has changed. The old bike’s punchy mid-range and instant aggression are no longer quite as prominent. Naturally, expectations were cautious heading into this Ride.

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But after spending time with the new 2026 KTM 390 Duke, a few things became clear.

Engine Performance: Slower Start, Strong Finish

The biggest talking point is undoubtedly the new 349cc engine. Compared to the outgoing motor, this one feels noticeably softer in the lower rev range. It does not surge forward instantly when you twist the throttle, and the excitement only begins once you cross the 6,000rpm mark.

Below that, the bike can feel slightly lazy and even somewhat reluctant in city conditions. Tractability is not its strongest area. It dislikes crawling through traffic and constantly demands revs.

However, once the tachometer climbs higher, the Duke transforms completely.

Past 6,000rpm, the motorcycle starts pulling aggressively and delivers the kind of top-end rush KTM fans expect. The lightweight plays a massive role here. At just 168kg wet, the Duke is significantly lighter than the 390 Adventure, and that gives it a far more energetic and responsive nature. It may not have the brute low-end punch of the older bike, but it still feels thrilling when ridden hard. Also, the vibrations are still very much there. The fuel tank, handlebar, the seat and even the rearview mirrors are continuously buzzing.

The 350 cc engine looks identical to the 399 cc unit.

Quickshifter and Electronics: Still Packed With Tech

The improved bi-directional quickshifter deserves special mention because it dramatically enhances the riding experience. Shifts are smoother, quicker and more precise, allowing you to charge through gears effortlessly.

The electronics suite is equally impressive for the price. KTM has equipped the Duke 390 with:

Cornering ABS

Traction control

Supermoto ABS mode

Cruise control

Riding modes

Six-axis IMU

The Supermoto mode especially adds another layer of excitement, letting riders fully exploit the excellent braking setup.

The 390 Duke comes with fully adjustable suspension in the front as well as at the rear.

Handling and Ride Quality: The Real Highlight

If the engine has lost some of its old-school drama, the chassis more than makes up for it.

The new sticky Apollo Alpha H1 tyres completely transform the motorcycle’s cornering ability. Earlier generations of the Duke often lacked the grip needed to fully exploit the brilliant chassis underneath. That problem finally feels solved.

The 390 Duke now attacks corners with stunning confidence and precision. It changes direction sharply, feels incredibly agile and encourages you to push harder with every corner.

The 390 Duke looks sharp and aggressive.

With 183mm ground clearance, cornering clearance is excellent too. You can lean aggressively without worrying about scraping parts prematurely.

The adjustable WP suspension is another major strength. A few clicks are enough to change the bike’s personality entirely. It can go from being an ultra-sharp canyon weapon to a surprisingly comfortable motorcycle capable of absorbing rough roads with ease.

This balance between sportiness and comfort is what makes the new Duke so impressive.

Braking Performance: Serious Stopping Power

The braking setup complements the bike’s aggressive nature perfectly. The radial caliper and sintered brake pads deliver strong bite and excellent feel at the lever.

More importantly, the improved tyre grip means riders can now brake much later and harder into corners without unsettling the motorcycle. Combined with Supermoto mode, the braking performance feels genuinely entertaining and confidence inspiring.

Just like the 390 Duke R, the 390 Duke comes loaded with features.

Practicality and Comfort: Not For Everyone

Despite all its strengths, the Duke 390 is not flawless.

The 800mm seat height itself is manageable, but the rider triangle feels cramped for taller riders. Long-distance comfort may become an issue for those with larger frames.

There were also occasional low-speed stalls that I encountered, which can feel slightly annoying in urban riding situations.

Verdict: The Duke Still Knows How To Make You Smile

The 2026 KTM 390 Duke may not deliver the same raw, intimidating punch as its predecessor, but calling it dull would be completely unfair.

Yes, the new 349cc engine changes the character of the motorcycle. It demands more revs and feels less aggressive in the mid-range. But KTM has compensated brilliantly with the new sticky tyres and an electronics package that feels almost unbelievable at ₹2.77 lakh.

Most importantly, the Duke still delivers excitement.

It still eggs you on to attack corners harder, shift later and ride faster. It still feels playful, alive and deeply involving in the way only a KTM can. The soul may have evolved, but thankfully, it is far from gone.

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