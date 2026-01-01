hamburger icon
CB1000 Hornet SPPriceMileageSpecifications
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Front Right View
1/12
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Rear Right View
2/12
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Model Name View
3/12
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Side Indicator View
4/12
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Wheel And Drive Chain View
5/12
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Engine View
View all Images
6/12

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
12.36 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Key Specs
Engine1000 cc
View all CB1000 Hornet SP specs and features

CB1000 Hornet SP STD

CB1000 Hornet SP STD Prices

The CB1000 Hornet SP STD, is listed at ₹12.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

CB1000 Hornet SP STD Mileage

All variants of the CB1000 Hornet SP offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

CB1000 Hornet SP STD Colours

The CB1000 Hornet SP STD is available in 1 colour option: Matte Ballistic Black Metallic.

CB1000 Hornet SP STD Engine and Transmission

The CB1000 Hornet SP STD is powered by a 1000 cc engine.

CB1000 Hornet SP STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the CB1000 Hornet SP's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Monster priced between ₹12.95 Lakhs - 15.95 Lakhs or the Kawasaki Z1100 priced ₹12.79 Lakhs.

CB1000 Hornet SP STD Specs & Features

The CB1000 Hornet SP STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP STD Price

CB1000 Hornet SP STD

₹12.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,35,900
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,35,900
EMI@26,564/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Length
2140 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm
Height
1085 mm
Kerb Weight
211 kg
Saddle Height
809 mm
Width
790 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
230 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
151.73 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
55.1 mm
Max Torque
104 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
1000 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-stroke, 16-valve, 4-cylinder
Clutch
Assist and Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
41 mm Showa USD SFF-BP fork, 118 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Showa Monoshock damper, Pro-Link? swingarm, 138 mm travel

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Torque Control
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT Colour Display

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP STD EMI
EMI23,908 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
11,12,310
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
11,12,310
Interest Amount
3,22,163
Payable Amount
14,34,473

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Alternatives

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

12.95 - 15.95 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CB1000 Hornet SPvsMonster
Kawasaki Z1100

Kawasaki Z1100

12.79 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CB1000 Hornet SPvsZ1100
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

14.42 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CB1000 Hornet SPvsNinja 1100SX
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

12.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CB1000 Hornet SPvsNinja ZX 6R
Triumph Street Triple

Triumph Street Triple

10.86 - 13.23 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CB1000 Hornet SPvsStreet Triple

Popular Sports Bikes

Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.95 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tuono 457 Price in Delhi
Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660

17.74 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tuono 660 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar N125 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar RS200 Price in Delhi
Birla DMG

Birla DMG

2.37 - 3.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DMG Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sports Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Honda Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Honda Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details