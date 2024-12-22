hamburger icon
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Rear Right View
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Model Name View
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Side Indicator View
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Wheel And Drive Chain View
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Engine View
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Specifications

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP starting price is Rs. 12,35,900 in India. Honda CB1000 Hornet SP is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1000 cc engine.
12.36 Lakhs*
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Specs

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP comes with 1000 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of CB1000 Hornet SP starts at Rs. 12.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Specifications and Features

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Length
2140 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm
Height
1085 mm
Kerb Weight
211 kg
Saddle Height
809 mm
Width
790 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
230 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
151.73 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
55.1 mm
Max Torque
104 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
1000 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-stroke, 16-valve, 4-cylinder
Clutch
Assist and Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
41 mm Showa USD SFF-BP fork, 118 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Showa Monoshock damper, Pro-Link? swingarm, 138 mm travel

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Torque Control
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT Colour Display

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Variants & Price List

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP price starts at ₹ 12.36 Lakhs .

12.36 Lakhs*
1000 cc
151.73 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

