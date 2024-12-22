Honda CB1000 Hornet SP comes with 1000 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of CB1000 Hornet SP starts at Rs. 12.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda CB1000 Hornet SP sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
