Auto recap, May 23: Kia Carens Clavis launched, Honda CB750 and CB1000 Hornet SP launched and more

The automotive industry is progressing rapidly, presenting difficulties in staying abreast of all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Friday, May 23.

Honda CB750 and CB1000 Hornet SP launched

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has formally launched two new motorcycle models for the Indian market today. The newly introduced models are the CB750 Hornet and the CB1000 Hornet SP. Reservations for both motorcycles are now open, with deliveries anticipated to commence in June 2025. The CB750 Hornet will be available at all BigWing Topline and BigWing dealerships, while the CB1000 Hornet SP will be exclusively sold at BigWing Topline dealerships across India. Honda CB750 Hornet has been priced at Rs. 8,59,500 whereas the CB1000 Hornet SP costs ₹12,35,900. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Kia Carens Clavis launched

Kia India has introduced the Carens Clavis in the Indian market. Bookings for the Carens Clavis have commenced with a token amount of ₹25,000, and at select dealerships, customers can now experience the MPV in person. Deliveries are anticipated to start shortly. The Kia Carens Clavis will be available in seven variants: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, and HTX+. The pricing for the Carens Clavis begins at ₹11.49 lakh and reaches up to ₹21.50 lakh, with both prices being ex-showroom. Kia will continue to market the Carens alongside the Carens Clavis, which will be positioned above it.

Honda relooking electric two-wheeler strategy

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), recognized as one of the leading two-wheeler brands in India, has openly expressed its desire to reassess its electric vehicle (EV) strategy for the Indian market. Minoru Kato, Executive Officer and Chief Officer for Motorcycle and Power Product Operations at Honda Motor Company, along with Tsutsumu Otani, President and CEO of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, contended that although the current adoption of EVs appears to be strong, it is largely driven by "incentives and reductions in fuel costs," indicating a need for a more profound comprehension of the market's fundamental dynamics.

Notably, this reassessment of the EV strategy in India coincides with Honda's declaration of ambitious global EV objectives. The company has recently clarified its aim to become the leading electric motorcycle manufacturer worldwide. This statement highlights Honda's long-term aspirations for electric mobility, even in light of the specific challenges present in various markets. Their global approach emphasizes a significant commitment to electrification, with a particular emphasis on modularization, which will be pivotal for the Indian market.

