Honda CB750 and CB1000 Hornet SP launched in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has officially unveiled two new motorcycles for the Indian market today. The models introduced are the CB750 Hornet and the CB1000 Hornet SP. Bookings for both motorcycles are now available, with deliveries expected to begin in June 2025. The CB750 Hornet will be accessible at all BigWing Topline and BigWing dealerships, whereas the CB1000 Hornet SP will be exclusively available at BigWing Topline dealerships throughout India.