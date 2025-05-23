HT Auto
Honda CB750 and CB1000 Hornet SP launched in India

Honda CB750 and CB1000 Hornet SP launched in India

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 23 May 2025, 16:32 PM
  • The CB750 is priced at Rs. 8,59,500, while the CB1000 Hornet SP costs Rs. 12,35,900, available at specific dealerships.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the CB750 Hornet and CB1000 Hornet SP. Bookings are open, with deliveries starting June 2025.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has officially unveiled two new motorcycles for the Indian market today. The models introduced are the CB750 Hornet and the CB1000 Hornet SP. Bookings for both motorcycles are now available, with deliveries expected to begin in June 2025. The CB750 Hornet will be accessible at all BigWing Topline and BigWing dealerships, whereas the CB1000 Hornet SP will be exclusively available at BigWing Topline dealerships throughout India.

Honda CB750 Hornet: Price

The Honda CB750 Hornet has been priced at Rs. 8,59,500 ex-showroom.

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP: Price

The CB1000 Hornet SP has been priced at Rs. 12,35,900, ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 23 May 2025, 16:32 PM IST
