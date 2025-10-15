KTM 990 RC R launched globally: Will it come to India?

The production-spec KTM 990 RC R has finally been launched in the supersports segment for the US and EU markets, expanding the RC lineup with the 990 Duke’s fully-faired sibling. Unveiled in May 2024 as a prototype model, the parallel-twin sports bike had to be delayed until now due to a period of financial instability. With the 990 RC R, the Austrian brand has finally brought out a new successor to the 1,195 cc V-twin-powered RC8 R, which was discontinued back in 2015.

The 990 RC R is the latest fully-faired road-legal sports bike from Team Orange, and it looks the part with its loud, aggressive design. It sports a small LED projector headlamp embedded in the front fascia, flanked by MotoGP-derived winglets, which, when paired with the rear air deflector, is said to provide additional downforce for high-speed stability. The bike sports all-encompassing side fairings that blend into the sculpted fuel tank, leading to a sharp, upswept tail section with what’s best described as half a pillion seat.

KTM 990 RC R specifications Category Details Engine 947 cc LC8c parallel-twin, liquid-cooled Power / Torque 128.2 bhp @ 9,500 rpm / 103 Nm @ 6,750 rpm Exhaust Stainless steel, 8.6 kg, short muffler with middle damper Frame / Sub-frame Powder-coated steel trellis / Die-cast aluminium sub-frame Suspension (F/R) Fully adjustable WP Apex forks / Fully adjustable rear monoshock with linkage Brakes (F/R) Dual 320 mm discs with Brembo Hypure 4-piston calipers / Rear disc with Brembo caliper Fuel Tank 15.7 litres Electronics 8.8-inch TFT display, 4 riding modes (Rain, Street, S, Custom), optional Track & 2 custom modes ABS Modes Street, Sport, Supermoto+, Supermoto Design Highlights Fully-faired supersport, LED projector headlamp, MotoGP-inspired winglets, sculpted fuel tank, upswept tail section Rivals Triumph Daytona 660, Ducati Panigale V2, Honda CBR650R, Suzuki GSX-8R Availability in India Unlikely

What powers the KTM 990 RC R?

The 990 RC R will derive its power from the 990 Duke’s 947 cc LC8c parallel-twin. This unit has been updated with a new airbox that features side intakes that feed air through the slits in the fairings. With this, the supersport makes 128.2 bhp at 9500 rpm and 103 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm, and you can hear it all through a stainless steel exhaust that weighs just 8.6 kg and contributes to the bike’s centralised mass with its shorter muffler and middle damper.

What underpins the KTM 990 RC R?

The 990 RC R is built around a powder-coated steel trellis frame paired with a dedicated die-cast aluminium sub-frame

The LC8c unit, along with its 15.7-litre fuel tank, is housed as the stressed member within a powder-coated steel trellis frame that features a purpose-built die-cast aluminium sub-frame. The assembly is held up by fully adjustable WP Apex suspension units and supported by a rear swingarm with a linkage system. Braking performance comes from Brembo Hypure 4-piston brake calipers biting on dual 320 mm front discs.

What about the KTM 990 RC R’s tech suite?

The 990 RC R, in usual KTM fashion, comes with a wide range of electronics that can be accessed through an 8.8-inch TFT dash. It features four riding modes as standard: Rain, Street, S, and Custom. Buyers can further opt to add on the Track mode, two custom modes, and four ABS modes, including Street, Sport, Supermoto+, and Supermoto ABS.

Will the KTM 990 RC R make it to India?

It is unlikely that KTM will launch the 990 RC R on our shores. Team Orange does offer high-displacement machines such as the flagship 1390 Super Duke R as well as the 890 Duke R, but it is yet to properly expand its RC lineup. For the moment, those looking at potential supersports to add to their garage may consider the likes of the Triumph Daytona 660, Ducati Panigale V2, Honda CBR650R, or the Suzuki GSX-8R.

