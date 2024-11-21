HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers The Ktm 890 Duke R Street Naked Priced At 14.50 Lakh In India: Key Highlights

The KTM 890 Duke R street naked priced at 14.50 lakh in India: Key highlights

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Nov 2024, 20:38 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The 890 Duke R uses the parallel-twin engine from the 790 Duke and features an aggressive design
KTM 890 Duke R
The KTM 890 Duke R is listed at an ex-showroom price of ₹14.50 lakh and is available as a Completely Built Unit in one variant and colour option. ( KTM )
KTM 890 Duke R
The KTM 890 Duke R is listed at an ex-showroom price of ₹14.50 lakh and is available as a Completely Built Unit in one variant and colour option.

The KTM 890 Duke R has recently been launched in India as part of the Austrian brand’s relaunched big bike portfolio on our shores. It has been brought over as a Completely Built Unit and is available at an ex-showroom price of 14.50 lakh. The street naked motorcycle is available in the sole blue and orange paint scheme and features an aggressive design enhanced by its sharp tank shrouds. If you are interested in putting your money down for the KTM 890 Duke R, here are some key highlights that you should know:

1 KTM 890 Duke R: Design

KTM 890 Duke RThe 890 Duke R is styled quite aggressively and features angular LED headlights and an exposed aluminium subframe. It rides on 17-inch cast aluminium alloys that are painted in orange along with the bike’s tubular steel frame.  

2 KTM 890 Duke R: Performance

The street naked is powered by the same parallel-twin unit that drove the 790 Duke. This 890 cc liquid-cooled engine has been tuned to deliver 121 bhp of maximum power at 9,250 rpm and 99 Nm of peak torque at 7,750 rpm. This is facilitated by a six-speed gearbox which can be paired to an optional quick shifter.

3 KTM 890 Duke R: Cycle parts

The KTM 890 Duke R is suspended by WP Apex 43 mm forks in the front, adjustable for compression and rebound. On the rear, it gets WP Apex monoshock, which is adjustable for compression, rebound, and pre-load. Braking duties are taken up by two 320 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema calipers and a single 240 mm rear disc. 

4 KTM 890 Duke R: Rider aids and tech

The 890 Duke R features a broad range of electronic aids and features, which include lean-sensitive traction control with nine levels of adjustment. The street naked further receives cornering ABS from Bosch and three riding modes – Rain, Street, and Sport. KTM offers a fourth Track mode as an option. The 890 Duke R features all-LED lighting and a multicolour TFT instrument console.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ktm 890 Duke R (HT Auto photo)
KTM 890 Duke R
Engine Icon889 cc
₹ 14.50 Lakhs
Compare
Ktm 1390 Super Duke R (HT Auto photo)
KTM 1390 Super Duke R
Engine Icon1350 cc Mileage Icon16.94 kmpl
₹ 22.96 Lakhs
Compare
Ktm 390 Duke (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Duke
Engine Icon398.63 cc Mileage Icon28.40 kmpl
₹ 3.13 Lakhs
Compare
Ktm 490 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 490 Duke
Engine Icon490.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ktm 790 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 790 Duke
Engine Icon799.0 cc Mileage Icon40.0 kmpl
₹ 8.64 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)
KTM 200 Duke
Engine Icon200 cc Mileage Icon33.0 kmpl
₹ 1.99 Lakhs
Compare

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2024, 20:38 PM IST
TAGS: KTM street naked 890 Duke R Duke KTM Duke

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.