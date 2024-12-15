HT Auto

KTM 890 Duke R STD

KTM 890 Duke R Front Right View
1/1
16.20 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
KTM 890 Duke R Key Specs
Engine889 cc
Power119 bhp @ 9250 rpm
Max Torque99 Nm @ 7750 rpm
View all 890 Duke R specs and features

890 Duke R STD Latest Updates

890 Duke R falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of 890 Duke R STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 16.20 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 14 L
  • Max Power: 119 bhp @ 9250 rpm
  • Engine Type: 2 cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC Parallel twin
    • ...Read More

    KTM 890 Duke R STD Price

    STD
    ₹16.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    889 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,50,000
    RTO
    1,24,000
    Insurance
    46,409
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    16,20,409
    EMI@34,829/mo
    KTM 890 Duke R STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    14 L
    Ground Clearance
    206 mm
    Wheelbase
    1482 mm
    Kerb Weight
    180 kg
    Saddle Height
    834 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :- 120/70 ZR 17 Rear :-180/55 ZR 17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Range
    294 km
    Max Power
    119 bhp @ 9250 rpm
    Stroke
    68.8 mm
    Max Torque
    99 Nm @ 7750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    889 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    2 cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC Parallel twin
    Clutch
    Cable operated PASC Slipper clutch
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Emission Type
    BS6 Phase 2
    Bore
    90.7 mm
    Chassis
    Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel Frame
    Rear Suspension
    WP APEX Monoshock, 150 mm
    Front Suspension
    WP APEX 43 mm, 140 mm
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Ride-by-Wire, TFT Instrument Cluster
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    KTM 890 Duke R STD EMI
    EMI31,346 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    14,58,368
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    14,58,368
    Interest Amount
    4,22,393
    Payable Amount
    18,80,761

