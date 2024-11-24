HT Auto
KTM 890 Duke R Front Right View
1/17
KTM 890 Duke R Rear Right View
2/17
KTM 890 Duke R Break View
3/17
KTM 890 Duke R Engine View
4/17
KTM 890 Duke R Exhaust View
5/17
KTM 890 Duke R Front Break View
6/17

KTM 890 Duke R Specifications

KTM 890 Duke R starting price is Rs. 14,50,000 in India. KTM 890 Duke R is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 889 cc engine. KTM 890 Duke R mileage is 21 kmpl.
14.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
KTM 890 Duke R Specs

KTM 890 Duke R comes with 889 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 890 Duke R starts at Rs. 14.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 890 Duke R

KTM 890 Duke R Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Kerb Weight
180 kg
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
834 mm
Ground Clearance
206 mm
Wheelbase
1482 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 120/70 ZR 17 Rear :-180/55 ZR 17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
294 km
Max Speed
230-250

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
119 bhp @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
68.8 mm
Max Torque
99 Nm @ 7750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
889 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2 cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC Parallel twin
Clutch
Cable operated PASC Slipper clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2
Bore
90.7 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel Frame
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 150 mm
Front Suspension
WP APEX 43 mm, 140 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Ride-by-Wire, TFT Instrument Cluster
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Charging

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

KTM 890 Duke R News

KTM 890 Duke R is a naked streetfighter that competes with some of the major premium middleweight category motorcycles in India, including Triumph Street Triple 765 RS.
KTM 890 Duke R vs Triumph Street Triple 765 RS: Which big bike should you pick
24 Nov 2024
The KTM 890 Duke R is listed at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.50 lakh and is available as a Completely Built Unit in one variant and colour option.
The KTM 890 Duke R street naked priced at 14.50 lakh in India: Key highlights
21 Nov 2024
KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R use the same 889 cc parallel-twin engine.
KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R bookings open
14 Nov 2024
The new KTM bikes will include the 2022 890 Duke R and the Duke GP bikes.&nbsp;
KTM to unveil 2022 890 Duke GP, 890 Duke R this month
3 Feb 2022
2024 KTM 250 Duke is offered in three colour options - Electric Orange, Ceramic White and Atlantic Blue.
2024 KTM 250 Duke gets year end discounts, now priced at Rs..
2 Dec 2024
KTM 890 Duke R Variants & Price List

KTM 890 Duke R price starts at ₹ 14.5 Lakhs .

STD
14.5 Lakhs*
889 cc
119 bhp
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

