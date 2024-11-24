KTM 890 Duke R vs Triumph Street Triple 765 RS: Which big bike should you pick

KTM India launched the 890 Duke R in the country just a few days back at a price of ₹14.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which came alongside the KTM 890 Adventure R . The naked streetfighter came as a key part of the Austrian high-performance motorcycle manufacturer's big bike portfolio. The KTM 890 Duke R comes as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) in India, which results in the price being in a high bracket.

KTM 890 Duke R is a naked streetfighter that competes with some of the major premium middleweight category motorcycles in India, including Triumph Str

Available in the KTM's signature Blue and Orange paint schemes, the 890 Duke R comes wearing an aggressive design, which is enhanced by the sharp tank shrouds. The middleweight category naked streetfighter comes competing with some of the key rivals in the Indian market, which include models like Triumph Street Triple 765 RS.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

Here is a comparison between the KTM 890 Duke R and Triumph Street Triple 765 RS.

KTM 890 Duke R vs Triumph Street Triple 765 RS: Price

The KTM 890 Duke R is sold in India through the CBU route and is priced at ₹14.50 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Triumph Street Triple 765 RS is priced at ₹11.81 lakh (ex-showroom). The Triumph Street Triple 765 RS comes as a more affordable option against the KTM 890 Duke R.

KTM 890 Duke R vs Triumph Street Triple 765 RS: Specifications

The KTM 890 Duke R naked streetfighter is powered by the same parallel-twin engine that drove the 790 Duke. It gets power from an 890 cc liquid-cooled engine that has been tuned to churn out 121 bhp of maximum power at 9,250 rpm and 99 Nm of peak torque at 7,750 rpm. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox which can be paired to an optional quick shifter.

Triumph Street Triple 765 RS is powered by a 765 cc liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline three-cylinder engine, paired with a six-speed transmission. This engine belts out 128.2 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 80 Nm of maximum torque at 9,500 rpm.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: