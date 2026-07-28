In India, there are 2 Avore Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Avore EX2, Avore EX1, Avore EX2, Avore EX1. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 1.25 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Avore Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Avore EX2
|₹ 1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
|Avore EX1
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Avore EX2
|₹ 1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
|Avore EX1
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs