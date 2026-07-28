Best Avore Bikes

In India, there are 2 Avore Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Avore EX2, Avore EX1, Avore EX2, Avore EX1. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Avore Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Avore EX2 ₹ 1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Avore EX1 ₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Avore EX2 ₹ 1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Avore EX1 ₹ 1.25 Lakhs

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2 New Avore Bikes found

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Avore EX2 Front Left View
JUST LAUNCHED

Avore EX2

₹1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
5 kWh
Speed
114 kmph
Range
260 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Avore EX1 Left View
JUST LAUNCHED

Avore EX1

₹1.25 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh
Speed
100 kmph
Range
160 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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