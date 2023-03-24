2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Price and specs compared

Bajaj Auto recently updated the Pulsar NS200 and the Pulsar NS160 with some upgrades. The Pulsar NS200 is derived from the KTM Duke 200. However, both motorcycles are quite different in terms of their characteristics. One of the main rivals to the Pulsar NS200 is the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V which has been selling quite well in the Indian market. Here's how the 2023 Pulsar NS200 stacks against the Apache RTR 200 4V.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Looks

In terms of looks, Bajaj has not updated the design of the Pulsar NS200. It still has a very aggressive naked streetfighter look to it. The only LED lighting that the Pulsar NS200 gets is the tail lamp. While the design is old now, it has aged quite well. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has received constant upgrades and now boasts a striking LED headlamp and a LED Daytime Running Lamp. It also has a naked streetfighter design but is not as aggressive as the Pulsar NS200.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Specs

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is powered by a 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled engine with DTS-i technology. It produces 24.16 bhp at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 18.74 Nm at 8,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

A look at the 2023 Pulsar NS200 in Ebony Black paint scheme.

On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V uses a 197.75 cc, oil-cooled engine that produces 20.53 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 17.25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. These figures are for the Sport mode.

In Urban and Rain mode, the power output is decreased to 17.08 bhp at 7,800 rpm and the torque output is decreased to 16.51 Nm at 5,750 rpm. Apache RTR 200 4V uses a 5-speed gearbox.

A look at the side profile of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Matte Blue paint scheme.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Hardware

Bajaj is now using 33 mm forks in the front for the Pulsar NS200. There are no changes to the rear monoshock and the perimeter frame. Braking duties are done by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS also on offer.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V uses telescopic forks in the front but it does come with preload adjusters. At the rear, there is monoshock. TVS is using a double cradle split frame for the Apache RTR 200 4V. Braking duties on the motorcycle are done by a 270 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. TVS is using petal disc brakes and offers the motorcycle with a single-channel as well as dual-channel ABS.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Features

In terms of features, the Pulsar's semi-digital instrument cluster can now show distance-to-empty readout, instantaneous fuel economy, a gear position indicator and average fuel economy. There is a side stand cut off on offer as well. However, the motorcycle is still using the halogen units for the headlamp and turn indicators.

The Apache RTR 200 4V is equipped with adjustable clutch levers, LED headlamp and tail lamp, riding modes and a fully digital instrument cluster that comes with Bluetooth connectivity.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Price

The 2023 iteration of the Pulsar NS200 is priced at ₹1.47 lakh ex-showroom. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced between ₹1.40 lakh and ₹1.45 lakh, depending on the variant. Both prices are ex-showroom.

