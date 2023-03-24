HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 Vs Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v: Price And Specs Compared

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Price and specs compared

Bajaj Auto recently updated the Pulsar NS200 and the Pulsar NS160 with some upgrades. The Pulsar NS200 is derived from the KTM Duke 200. However, both motorcycles are quite different in terms of their characteristics. One of the main rivals to the Pulsar NS200 is the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V which has been selling quite well in the Indian market. Here's how the 2023 Pulsar NS200 stacks against the Apache RTR 200 4V.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Mar 2023, 16:08 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
For 2023, Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 with a more sophisticated front suspension and the instrument cluster now shows more information.
For 2023, Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 with a more sophisticated front suspension and the instrument cluster now shows more information.
For 2023, Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 with a more sophisticated front suspension and the instrument cluster now shows more information.
For 2023, Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 with a more sophisticated front suspension and the instrument cluster now shows more information.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Looks

In terms of looks, Bajaj has not updated the design of the Pulsar NS200. It still has a very aggressive naked streetfighter look to it. The only LED lighting that the Pulsar NS200 gets is the tail lamp. While the design is old now, it has aged quite well. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has received constant upgrades and now boasts a striking LED headlamp and a LED Daytime Running Lamp. It also has a naked streetfighter design but is not as aggressive as the Pulsar NS200.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Specs

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is powered by a 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled engine with DTS-i technology. It produces 24.16 bhp at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 18.74 Nm at 8,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

A look at the 2023 Pulsar NS200 in Ebony Black paint scheme.
A look at the 2023 Pulsar NS200 in Ebony Black paint scheme.
A look at the 2023 Pulsar NS200 in Ebony Black paint scheme.
A look at the 2023 Pulsar NS200 in Ebony Black paint scheme.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200
199.5 cc
₹1.25 - 1.41 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
197.75 cc
₹1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aprilia Sxr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Sxr 160
160 cc
₹1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Hornet 2.0 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hornet 2.0
184.4 cc
₹1.27 - 1.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Vida V1 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Vida V1
| Electric | Automatic
₹1.28 - 1.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V uses a 197.75 cc, oil-cooled engine that produces 20.53 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 17.25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. These figures are for the Sport mode.

In Urban and Rain mode, the power output is decreased to 17.08 bhp at 7,800 rpm and the torque output is decreased to 16.51 Nm at 5,750 rpm. Apache RTR 200 4V uses a 5-speed gearbox.

A look at the side profile of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Matte Blue paint scheme.
A look at the side profile of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Matte Blue paint scheme.
A look at the side profile of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Matte Blue paint scheme.
A look at the side profile of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Matte Blue paint scheme.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Hardware

Bajaj is now using 33 mm forks in the front for the Pulsar NS200. There are no changes to the rear monoshock and the perimeter frame. Braking duties are done by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS also on offer.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V uses telescopic forks in the front but it does come with preload adjusters. At the rear, there is monoshock. TVS is using a double cradle split frame for the Apache RTR 200 4V. Braking duties on the motorcycle are done by a 270 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. TVS is using petal disc brakes and offers the motorcycle with a single-channel as well as dual-channel ABS.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Features

In terms of features, the Pulsar's semi-digital instrument cluster can now show distance-to-empty readout, instantaneous fuel economy, a gear position indicator and average fuel economy. There is a side stand cut off on offer as well. However, the motorcycle is still using the halogen units for the headlamp and turn indicators.

(Also watch: Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review)

The Apache RTR 200 4V is equipped with adjustable clutch levers, LED headlamp and tail lamp, riding modes and a fully digital instrument cluster that comes with Bluetooth connectivity.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Price

The 2023 iteration of the Pulsar NS200 is priced at 1.47 lakh ex-showroom. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced between 1.40 lakh and 1.45 lakh, depending on the variant. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 24 Mar 2023, 16:08 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Bajaj Auto Pulsar NS200 TVS Motor Company TVS Bajaj Apache RTR 200 4V
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city