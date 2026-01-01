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FZS-FI V3PriceMileageSpecifications
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Right Side View
1/8
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Left Side View
2/8
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Exhaust View
3/8
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Front Break View
4/8
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Fuel Tank
5/8
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Headlight
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6/8

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight

3 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.29 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Key Specs
Engine149 cc
View all FZS-FI V3 specs and features

FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight

FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight Prices

The FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight, is listed at ₹1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight Mileage

All variants of the FZS-FI V3 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight Colours

The FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight is available in 3 colour options: Dark Night, Matte Grey, Matte Red.

FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight Engine and Transmission

The FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight is powered by a 149 cc engine.

FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the FZS-FI V3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xtreme 125R priced between ₹91.5 Thousands - 1.08 Lakhs or the Yamaha FZS FI V4 priced between ₹1.2 Lakhs - 1.2 Lakhs.

FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight Specs & Features

The FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight Price

FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight

₹1.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,13,610
RTO
9,088
Insurance
6,709
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,29,407
EMI@2,781/mo
Add to Compare
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
1990 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Height
1080 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
115 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
149 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Optional
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork
Rear Suspension
7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Muffler Cover, Tank Pad (Optional), Skid Plate (Optional), Rear Footrest (Optional), USB Charger (Optional), Seat Cover (Optional), Engine Guard (Optional),
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12 V
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight EMI
EMI2,503 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,16,466
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,16,466
Interest Amount
33,733
Payable Amount
1,50,199

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 other Variants

FZS-FI V3 Matte Red

₹1.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,12,693
RTO
9,015
Insurance
6,691
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,28,399
EMI@2,760/mo
Add to Compare
Close

FZS-FI V3 Matte Grey

₹1.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,12,693
RTO
9,015
Insurance
6,691
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,28,399
EMI@2,760/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Alternatives

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

91,500 - 1.08 Lakhs
FZS-FI V3vs Xtreme 125R
Yamaha FZS FI V4

Yamaha FZS FI V4

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
+1
FZS-FI V3vsFZS FI V4
Yamaha FZ-X

Yamaha FZ-X

1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs
FZS-FI V3vsFZ-X
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
FZS-FI V3vsFZ Blue Flex
Yamaha FZ-RAVE

Yamaha FZ-RAVE

1.2 Lakhs
FZS-FI V3vsFZ-RAVE
Yamaha FZ-S Fi

Yamaha FZ-S Fi

1.3 - 1.39 Lakhs
+3
FZS-FI V3vsFZ-S Fi

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