|Engine
|149 cc
The FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight, is listed at ₹1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the FZS-FI V3 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight is available in 3 colour options: Dark Night, Matte Grey, Matte Red.
The FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight is powered by a 149 cc engine.
In the FZS-FI V3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xtreme 125R priced between ₹91.5 Thousands - 1.08 Lakhs or the Yamaha FZS FI V4 priced between ₹1.2 Lakhs - 1.2 Lakhs.
The FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.