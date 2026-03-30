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TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 160 Fzs-fi v3
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage47 kmpl49.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity159.7 cc149 cc
Power16.04 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Red
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Visual Comparison

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Exhaust View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm165 mm
Length
2085 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1330 mm
Height
1105 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg135 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Width
730 mm780 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
107 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
159.7 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel InjectionAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks-
Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid-
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through TechnologyMuffler Cover, Tank Pad (Optional), Skid Plate (Optional), Rear Footrest (Optional), USB Charger (Optional), Seat Cover (Optional), Engine Guard (Optional),
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
AHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position LampLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6421,28,399
Ex-Showroom Price
1,12,1901,12,693
RTO
8,9759,015
Insurance
11,4776,691
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8502,759
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr160drum & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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