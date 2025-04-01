In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns160
|Fzs-fi v3
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|49.31 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160.3 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|17.2 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS