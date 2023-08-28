Honda Hornet 2.0 updated with OBD2-compliant engine; costs 1.39 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday launched the 2023 Hornet 2.0 motorcycle with an OBD2-compliant engine, priced at ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The engine unit now makes use of multiple sensors to monitor components that can affect emission performance of the bike. In the event of detection of a malfunction, a warning light will illuminate on the instrument panel.

Engine highlights

The 184.40cc, 4 stroke, single-cylinder BS 6 OBD2-compliant PGM-FI engine churns out 12.70 kW of power and 15.9 Nm of peak torque. The company has optimized intake and exhaust components of the bike for strong acceleration and better rideability.

Design updates

HMSI has also made some design and feature updates on the 2023 version of the motorcycle. It features new graphics and a bulky tank aim to enhance the bike's sporty character and muscular road presence. An all-LED lighting system further enhances its styling and realibility in terms of visibility. A split seat and key on tank placement adds to the rider's convenience quotient.

The sportiness is amplified with a short muffler and ten-spoke alloy wheel design as well as aluminum finished foot pegs. Meanwhile, the aerodynamic design offers better ride stability.

Feature updates

The motorcycle now sports a new assist and slipper clutch which eases upshifts and manages rear wheel lock-up on hard down shifts while deceleration. As a segment-first feature, the bike gets golden up-side down (USD) front fork.

Safety highlights

The dual petal disc brakes at the front and rear with a single-channel ABS enhances rider safety. The mono shock rear suspension helps in maintaining the center of gravity. Other safety features include wider tubeless tyres -110mm in the front and 140mm at the rear, engine-stop switch, hazard lights, side stand indicator and sealed chain.

Special warranty package

HMSI is also offering a special 10-year warranty package on the 2023 Hormet 2.0. This includes a three-year standard warranty along with a seven-year optional warranty.

