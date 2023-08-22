Honda CB350 H'ness, CB350RS owners get option of 10-year extended warranty

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced a special 10-year ‘Extended Warranty’ & ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ programs for CB350 H’ness and CB350R motorcycles. The first 10,000 new motorcycle customers, on a first come first served basis, will get enrolled in the Extended Warranty program at zero cost. The initiative by HMSI aims to set a new industry benchmark.

Customers who choose to enrol into the ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ program can select from a flexible window ranging from 91 days to 9th year from the date of vehicle purchase. In this program, customers get a comprehensive 10-year warranty coverage as well as renewal options that remain transferable even in the event of change in ownership.

This program provides a comprehensive coverage that safeguards critical high-value engine components and essential mechanical and electrical parts. Customers can choose from three tailored options - a three-year policy for vehicles up to the 7th year, a two-year policy for vehicles in their 8th year, and a one-year policy for those in their 9th year. These options extend coverage up to 1,30,000 kilometers for all the H’ness and CB350RS motorcycles.

The programs can be availed from any nearest authorized Honda BigWing with price starting from ₹5,321. The pricing structure varies based on the purchase year of the vehicle. “The ‘Extended Warranty’ and ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ programs naturally evolve as a seamless extension of our commitment. Witnessing the overwhelming response from our Red Wing customers, we are extending this unique initiative further for our popular CB350 motorcycles," said Yogesh Mathur, Director of Sales and Marketing, HMSI.

As per the company, customers will get coverage for failures occurred due to manufacturing defect, longer vehicle life with regular maintenance and a higher resale value. The best part is that the policy is applicable pan-India and is transferrable.

