2023 Honda Livo hits Indian roads: Check details

The OBD2-compliant Honda Livo is priced 78,500 (ex-showroom) for Drum variant

The Disc variant is priced at 82,500 (ex-showroom)

Exterior highlight on the bike is that it now gets new graphics

It uses the same 110 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine

It produces 8.67 bhp of max power and 9.30 Nm of peak torque

The gearbox duty is carried out by a four-speed unit

Combi-braking system, a seal chain and a service due indicator are being offered

Honda is offering a 3-year warranty as standard on the Livo

Colour options on the bike are - Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Crust Metallic and Black
