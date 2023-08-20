2023 Honda Livo hits Indian roads: Check details

The OBD2-compliant Honda Livo is priced ₹78,500 (ex-showroom) for Drum variant
The Disc variant is priced at ₹82,500 (ex-showroom)
Exterior highlight on the bike is that it now gets new graphics
It uses the same 110 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine
It produces 8.67 bhp of max power and 9.30 Nm of peak torque
The gearbox duty is carried out by a four-speed unit
Combi-braking system, a seal chain and a service due indicator are being offered
Honda is offering a 3-year warranty as standard on the Livo
Colour options on the bike are - Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Crust Metallic and Black