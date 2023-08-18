2023 Honda Livo launched, price starts at 78,500. Check details

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched an OBD2-compliant version of the Livo in the Indian market. It will be sold in two variants - Drum and Disc. They are priced at ₹78,500 and ₹82,500 respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. Apart from now, being OBD2 compliant, the Honda Livo also gets new graphics.

Honda is using the same 110 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 8.67 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 9.30 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 4-speed unit.

The engine comes with a silent starter with a starter motor which ensures a jolt-free self-start functionality. There is fuel injection on offer that ensures an optimum mixture of fuel and air. Apart from this, the Livo is also equipped with an auto-choke feature and an externally placed fuel pump which makes maintenance and repair easy.

In terms of features, there is a single-piece seat which is quite long. The headlamp uses a halogen bulb and there is an integrated engine start/stop switch on offer as well.Honda is also offering a Combi-braking system, a seal chain and a service due indicator.

Honda offers a 3-year warranty as standard on the Livo. If the owner wants, he or she can extend it up to 10 years by getting an optional 7-year extended warranty. The motorcycle will be sold in three colour schemes - Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Crust Metallic and Black.

Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Since its debut in 2015, Livo has been a favorite among aspirational buyers in its category and with the introduction of OBD2 norms, we are elevating its appeal to new heights. Now infused with advanced technology, the 2023 Honda Livo is a perfect blend of style, comfort and performance that meets the expectations of modern-day riders."

