HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched: 5 Things To Know

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 launched: 5 things to know

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently launched the updated version of the Hornet 2.0 in the Indian market. The motorcycle now gets a few cosmetic changes and mechanical ones as well. Here are five things to know about the 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Aug 2023, 10:38 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda Hornet 2.0 in Matte Sangria Red Metallic colour scheme. Other colours on offer are Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.
Honda Hornet 2.0 in Matte Sangria Red Metallic colour scheme. Other colours on offer are Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0: Cosmetic changes

The Hornet 2.0 is a handsome-looking naked streetfighter motorcycle. The 2023 iteration gets new graphics that make theHornet 2.0 look sporty and more aggressive than before. On the side, there is a short and stubby exhaust. To enhance the sporty appeal, Honda is offering a split-seat setup and tank extensions. Honda is using LED units for all the lighting elements. Moreover, the keyhole is mounted on the fuel tank and the motorcycle has alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard.

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0: Engine

Honda is using an 184.40 cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 17.03 bhp of max power and 15.9 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit which now comes with a slip and assist clutch. Honda has made the engine OBD2 compliant.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Hornet 2.0 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hornet 2.0
₹1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160
₹1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 3000
₹ 1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Suzuki Gixxer (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer
₹ 1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Xpulse 200 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200
₹ 1.13 - 1.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0: Hardware

Hornet 2.0 uses a diamond-type frame that is suspended by upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 276 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. Honda is using petal discs, and there is also single-channel ABS on offer.

Also Read : Honda CB350 H'ness, CB350RS owners get option of 10-year extended warranty

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0: Features

In terms of features, the Hornet 2.0 comes with a digital instrument cluster that shows information like speedometer, odometer, tachometer, battery voltage, twin trip meters, gear position indicator, service due indicator and a clock. The instrument cluster also supports 5-step adjustable brightness. Apart from this, there is an engine-stop switch, hazard lights, side stand indicator and sealed chain.

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0: Price and warranty

Honda Hornet 2.0 costs 1.39 lakh ex-showroom. HMSI is also offering a special 10-year warranty package (3-year standard + 7-year optional) on the motorcycle.

First Published Date: 29 Aug 2023, 10:38 AM IST
TAGS: Hornet 2.0 Honda Honda Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Hornet

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
73% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Zotexa, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 269 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
81% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 194 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Car Dent Remover Puller Handle Lifter Car Dent Puller, Glass, Tiles, Mirror, Granite Lifting and Objects Moving Big Dent Remover Puller for Car Dent Puller for Car Dent Repair Kit /*- (BLACK)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.