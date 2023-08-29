2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 launched: 5 things to know

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently launched the updated version of the Hornet 2.0 in the Indian market. The motorcycle now gets a few cosmetic changes and mechanical ones as well. Here are five things to know about the 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0.

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0: Cosmetic changes

The Hornet 2.0 is a handsome-looking naked streetfighter motorcycle. The 2023 iteration gets new graphics that make theHornet 2.0 look sporty and more aggressive than before. On the side, there is a short and stubby exhaust. To enhance the sporty appeal, Honda is offering a split-seat setup and tank extensions. Honda is using LED units for all the lighting elements. Moreover, the keyhole is mounted on the fuel tank and the motorcycle has alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard.

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0: Engine

Honda is using an 184.40 cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 17.03 bhp of max power and 15.9 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit which now comes with a slip and assist clutch. Honda has made the engine OBD2 compliant.

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0: Hardware

Hornet 2.0 uses a diamond-type frame that is suspended by upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 276 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. Honda is using petal discs, and there is also single-channel ABS on offer.

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0: Features

In terms of features, the Hornet 2.0 comes with a digital instrument cluster that shows information like speedometer, odometer, tachometer, battery voltage, twin trip meters, gear position indicator, service due indicator and a clock. The instrument cluster also supports 5-step adjustable brightness. Apart from this, there is an engine-stop switch, hazard lights, side stand indicator and sealed chain.

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0: Price and warranty

Honda Hornet 2.0 costs ₹1.39 lakh ex-showroom. HMSI is also offering a special 10-year warranty package (3-year standard + 7-year optional) on the motorcycle.

