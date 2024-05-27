Cyclone Remal ravaged your car? Here is what to do now

Cyclone Remal has been ravaging through West Bengal since Sunday. A depression formed over the Bay of Bengal and the high-intensity cyclone has been fuelling heavy rainfall along with powerful storms. Several properties have been damaged due to the rain and storm, while at least two people have been killed as well. In the suburbs of Kolkata, several cars have been severely damaged when a chimney of an abandoned factory fell upon the parked vehicles.

So, if your car has been damaged in Cyclone Remal, and you are clueless about what to do, here's what you should do now.

Also Read : How to choose the right car insurance policy: Key tips

Trending Cars Find more Cars Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹8.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹10.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184.0 cc 2184.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Fortuner 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹33.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Land Rover Range Rover 4395 cc 4395 cc Multiple Multiple ₹2.39 Cr Compare View Offers

Check and document the extent of damage

It's hard to see your beloved car has taken the brunt of the natural calamity. However, it is important to check and document the damage thoroughly. Make sure to take images and videos of the damages the car has faced.

Contact your car insurance provider

Contact the car insurance provider company from which you purchased the policy. Make sure to inform them of all the details about the damages that happened to the car and share the images and videos as documents of proof with them. Also, make sure to share a copy of the car's registration certificate and the owner's driving license copy with the insurance company.

Repair the car and claim reimbursement

The car insurance coverage can be claimed via two methods. One is the on-account settlement, where the insurer assesses the damage and sends the coverage amount upfront to the insured person's bank account for the repair work. In another method, the owner of the vehicle takes the car to the garage, gets the repair work done and shares the invoices with the insurance company, against which the insurer reimburses the vehicle owner. If you want to opt for the second option, take the car to a garage and get the repair work done. Ask for a proper itemised invoice and then share it with the insurance company. Also, you can opt for the cashless option as well, if the garage is authorised by your insurance provider.

First Published Date: