Cyclone Remal ravaged your car? Here is what to do now

Taxi
Taxi
If your car has been damaged by the Cyclone Remal, here are the steps you need to take immediately to get the damage repaired.

Cyclone Remal has been ravaging through West Bengal since Sunday. A depression formed over the Bay of Bengal and the high-intensity cyclone has been fuelling heavy rainfall along with powerful storms. Several properties have been damaged due to the rain and storm, while at least two people have been killed as well. In the suburbs of Kolkata, several cars have been severely damaged when a chimney of an abandoned factory fell upon the parked vehicles.

So, if your car has been damaged in Cyclone Remal, and you are clueless about what to do, here's what you should do now.

Check and document the extent of damage

It's hard to see your beloved car has taken the brunt of the natural calamity. However, it is important to check and document the damage thoroughly. Make sure to take images and videos of the damages the car has faced.

Contact your car insurance provider

Contact the car insurance provider company from which you purchased the policy. Make sure to inform them of all the details about the damages that happened to the car and share the images and videos as documents of proof with them. Also, make sure to share a copy of the car's registration certificate and the owner's driving license copy with the insurance company.

Repair the car and claim reimbursement

The car insurance coverage can be claimed via two methods. One is the on-account settlement, where the insurer assesses the damage and sends the coverage amount upfront to the insured person's bank account for the repair work. In another method, the owner of the vehicle takes the car to the garage, gets the repair work done and shares the invoices with the insurance company, against which the insurer reimburses the vehicle owner. If you want to opt for the second option, take the car to a garage and get the repair work done. Ask for a proper itemised invoice and then share it with the insurance company. Also, you can opt for the cashless option as well, if the garage is authorised by your insurance provider.

First Published Date: 27 May 2024, 13:01 PM IST
TAGS: car insurance vehicle insurance

