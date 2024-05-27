HT Auto
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to open soon? Construction of last stretch nears end

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 May 2024, 14:49 PM
  • The new expressway promises to cut down travel time between Delhi and Dehradun, capital of Uttarakhand, to just two and a half hours.
Delhi Dehradun Expressway
Ongoing construction work at the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The new expressway is now expected to open for public in July this year. (Bloomberg)
Delhi Dehradun Expressway
Ongoing construction work at the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The new expressway is now expected to open for public in July this year.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the new highway connecting the national capital and the capital city of Uttarakhand, will soon be open for vehicles to use. According to reports, the final stretch of the construction is expected to be completed by next month. The expressway is likely to be open for commute in July. The 210-km long six-lane expressway promises to cut down travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to just two and a half hours from five hours taken currently.

According to reports, construction work for the fourth phase of the new expressway is near completion. The 20-km stretch between Rajaji National Park and Dehradun remains the final section to be completed. This stretch also includes a 12-km long elevated wildlife corridor, Asia's largest, through the national reserve forest. It also includes a 340-metre long Daat Kali tunnel.

Earlier this month, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that the first phase of the 210-km long highway is expected to be opened by the end of next month. Construction at this section was earlier scheduled to be completed by March. However, due to restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan to tackle pollution levels in Delhi, construction work of the expressway was delayed. The first phase of the Delhi-Dehradun greenfield access-controlled Expressway will connect Akshardham Temple in Delhi and Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, a distance of around 32 kms.

Also Read : No driving test at RTOs from June 1? What the new driving licence rules say

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is being built at a cost of around 8,300 crore. Besides Delhi and Dehradun, the expressway will pass through cities like Shamli and Saharanpur. It is expected to cut down travel time between the two cities by almost half. Currently, commuters use the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to travel between the two cities which takes around five hours. The new expressway promises to reduce the travel time to around two and a half hours.

First Published Date: 27 May 2024, 14:49 PM IST
TAGS: Delhi Dehradun Expressway NHAI

