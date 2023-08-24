HT Auto
Yuma Energy partners with MCD & BSES to set up battery swapping stations in Delhi

Yuma Energy partners with MCD & BSES to set up battery swapping stations in Delhi

Yuma Energy, a joint venture between Magna and Yulu, has announced setting up battery-swapping stations across Delhi to strengthen the national capital’s charging infrastructure. The energy-as-a-service company partnered with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) for the same with the first battery-swapping station inaugurated at Siri Fort Auditorium in Delhi.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2023, 19:19 PM
The first Yuma Battery swapping station in Delhi is located at Siri Fort Auditorium
Yuma Energy is one of the bigger players in the battery charging and swapping stations business. The company already has over 120 swapping stations located across Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Delhi. The company says it supports half a million swaps and serves 125,000 customers every month. Yuma’s primary customer base includes Q-commerce (quick commerce) and food delivery platforms.

Muthu Subramanian, Managing Director and General Manager, Yuma Energy said, “We thank MCD and BRPL for their ongoing support in helping accelerate electric mobility in the Delhi region. We look forward to working together as MCD and BRPL advance their green-mobility initiatives, and we continue to grow Yuma’s footprint in Delhi."

“MCD is making an all-out effort to create an optimal e-mobility eco-system in Delhi through the establishment of EV battery swapping stations and EV charging stations. Inauguration of battery swapping station at Siri Fort Auditorium by Yuma Energy, an EV charging infra partner of BRPL will help augment EV transportation in Delhi. We hope Yuma will bestow a great EV charging experience to the citizens of Delhi through their state-of-the-art EV charging infrastructure," said Sh. Amit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, MCD.

Sanjeev Gupta, Senior VP - BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, said, “BSES is leading the efforts in putting up e-vehicle infrastructure in Delhi. This partnership to set up battery-swapping stations in the national capital is the latest testimonial in these efforts. We will continue to drive innovation along with like-minded partners to make Delhi the EV capital of India."

While Yuma’s battery swapping stations primarily cater to Yulu’s electric bike fleet, the company aims to open its services to more OEMs and electric mobility operators in a bid to make swaps more accessible to the end user. This should also promote shorter swap times.

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2023, 19:19 PM IST
